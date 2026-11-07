CMEF 2026 Concludes Successfully By Strengthening Global Partnerships In Medical Innovation

The 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair has successfully concluded in Shanghai, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and professionals across the medical industry.

As one of the world's leading healthcare exhibitions, CMEF continues to serve as a vital platform for showcasing cutting-edge medical technologies and building strong international partnerships.

Showcasing Advanced Medical Solutions

At this year's exhibition in Shanghai, we presented a comprehensive portfolio of medical devices, including:



Patient Monitoring Systems

Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Veterinary Medical Devices Home-use Phototherapy Devices

Our booth attracted a steady stream of professional visitors, including distributors, hospital procurement teams, and OEM partners, highlighting strong demand for high-quality and cost-effective medical equipment.

Strong Global Interest and Business Connections

During the event, we engaged with visitors from more than 30 countries, particularly from:



Southeast Asia

Africa

Middle East Latin America

We had in-depth discussions on OEM/ODM cooperation, bulk purchasing, and localized distribution, laying a solid foundation for future partnerships.

About Us

Yonker (Xuzhou Yongkang Electronic Science Technology Co., Ltd.) founded in 2005 and we are a world-renowned professional medical equipment manufacture integrating R&D, production, sales and service. Now Yonker has seven subsidiaries products in3 categories cover more than 20 series include oximeters, patient monitors, ECG, syringe pumps, blood pressure monitors, oxygen concentrator, nebulizers etc., which are exported to more than 140 countries and regions.