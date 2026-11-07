CMEF 2026 Concludes Successfully By Strengthening Global Partnerships In Medical Innovation
The 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair has successfully concluded in Shanghai, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and professionals across the medical industry.
As one of the world's leading healthcare exhibitions, CMEF continues to serve as a vital platform for showcasing cutting-edge medical technologies and building strong international partnerships.
Showcasing Advanced Medical Solutions
At this year's exhibition in Shanghai, we presented a comprehensive portfolio of medical devices, including:
-
Patient Monitoring Systems
Portable Ultrasound Equipment
Veterinary Medical Devices
Home-use Phototherapy Devices
Our booth attracted a steady stream of professional visitors, including distributors, hospital procurement teams, and OEM partners, highlighting strong demand for high-quality and cost-effective medical equipment.
Strong Global Interest and Business Connections
During the event, we engaged with visitors from more than 30 countries, particularly from:
-
Southeast Asia
Africa
Middle East
Latin America
We had in-depth discussions on OEM/ODM cooperation, bulk purchasing, and localized distribution, laying a solid foundation for future partnerships.
About Us
Yonker (Xuzhou Yongkang Electronic Science Technology Co., Ltd.) founded in 2005 and we are a world-renowned professional medical equipment manufacture integrating R&D, production, sales and service. Now Yonker has seven subsidiaries products in3 categories cover more than 20 series include oximeters, patient monitors, ECG, syringe pumps, blood pressure monitors, oxygen concentrator, nebulizers etc., which are exported to more than 140 countries and regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment