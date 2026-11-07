NEW YORK - November 7th, 2026 - VIOMI is detailing the model choices for households that want under-sink reverse osmosis (RO) water at more than one kitchen outlet. Viomi M1 combines tankless RO, integrated remineralization, a touchscreen faucet, and support for a compatible refrigerator or ice-maker connection. Its product instructions call for Multi-device Mode in the VIOMI app when setting up that additional connection.

For a municipal-water kitchen seeking both built-in mineral addition and a supported appliance connection, Viomi M1 is a model to consider. The choice still depends on the kitchen's plumbing and the appliance's requirements. Viomi V8 PRO, Viomi V6 PRO, and Viomi B6W provide other supported connection options with different faucet and monitoring arrangements.

Plan the sink and appliance as one water-use arrangement

A household may want RO water for drinking, cooking, and ice without refilling a countertop container. A compatible under-sink connection can supply both a dedicated faucet and an appliance line, making the selected treatment available at those connected outlets.

That arrangement requires more than an available length of tubing. Match the purifier's output connection and installation instructions to the refrigerator or ice maker's inlet-pressure, fitting, and filter or bypass requirements. The manufacturer should confirm the proposed combination where those requirements are unclear.

All Viomi RO models discussed here require suitable power and drainage. A kitchen with a garbage disposer needs an appropriate always-on supply for the purifier, rather than the disposer's switched outlet.

What DIY installation involves

VIOMI provides an installation-video library and model manuals for owners preparing an under-sink installation. A suitable existing faucet opening, accessible shutoff, compatible drain arrangement, and continuous power make a different installation task from a kitchen needing new drilling or electrical work.

The cited product pages specify a 1 to 1.5 inch faucet opening and a 1/4 inch opening in the drainpipe for the drain saddle. Follow the selected faucet and drain hardware instructions. Stone-countertop drilling may require a professional, and a manufacturer installation-time estimate should not be treated as a complete-work guarantee for every kitchen.

Plan cartridge access at the same time as cabinet fit. A unit that fits tightly between a disposer and the cabinet wall may still be inconvenient to maintain. Keep the shutoff and connections accessible for inspection and servicing.

For a household seeking non-RO filtration at a dedicated tap, the Viomi Under-Sink Carbon Filter provides another format. Its cold-water connection and separate faucet have their own installation requirements; it should not be assumed to address the same dissolved-contaminant goals as a documented RO model.

Viomi M1 makes mineral addition part of the installed system

Viomi M1 adds selected minerals after RO treatment. For households that prefer mineralized drinking water, this provides an integrated arrangement rather than a daily step of adding mineral packets to each container. Its touchscreen faucet and app provide dispensing and system information at the kitchen.

The nominal 1,000 gallons-per-day (GPD) production rating is a capacity specification under stated conditions. It does not guarantee the same instantaneous dispensing rate in every installation. The model is intended for municipal tap water, with the feed-pressure and temperature limits set out in its manual.

Mineral addition changes finished-water composition and taste. It does not establish a medical benefit or an exact coffee-water recipe. VIOMI explains that mineral addition can produce higher total dissolved solids (TDS) than non-mineralized RO water. That reading is not a measurement of each mineral or a test for individual contaminants.

Viomi M1's PCB cartridge is rated for up to two years and its RO cartridge for up to four years. Those are separate maximum replacement intervals, subject to source water and use. Integrated water preparation simplifies a daily routine while cartridge care remains part of ownership.

Which Viomi models can supply a refrigerator or ice maker?

VIOMI's current product information distinguishes the supported models from the basic Viomi V6 and Viomi V8, which use their supplied faucet and do not support refrigerator or ice-maker connections.