Shandong Dayi Biotech At China-ASEAN Agriculture Event 2026: Driving Sustainable Fertilizer Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews)Shandong Dayi Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd., a leading bio fertilizer manufacturer in China, participated in the China (Shandong)–ASEAN Exchange Year Launch Ceremony and Agricultural Supply Chain Cooperation Matchmaking Conference, held from March 25–27, 2026, in Weifang, China.

The event brought together government officials, ASEAN representatives, agricultural experts, and global agribusiness companies to explore cooperation in plant nutrition, fertilizer supply chains, and sustainable agriculture solutions.

China–ASEAN Agricultural Cooperation Opportunities

Under the theme“Win-Win Cooperation, Connecting the Future”, the conference highlighted key areas of collaboration:

Agricultural technology innovation

Fertilizer and agro-input supply chain integration

Smart agriculture and precision farming

Cross-border agricultural trade and logistics

As an experienced fertilizer supplier and exporter, Dayi Biotech actively participated in business matchmaking sessions with ASEAN partners.

Advanced Plant Nutrition & Fertilizer Solutions

Dayi Biotech showcased a full range of eco-friendly fertilizers and soil improvement products, developed through advanced biotechnology.

Core Product Lines:

Seaweed Extract Fertilizer – Enhances nutrient uptake and plant growth

Humic Acid Fertilizer – Improves soil structure and fertility

Amino Acid Fertilizer – Boosts stress resistance and crop quality

Water Soluble Fertilizer (NPK, Calcium, Boron) – Fast absorption and high efficiency

Microbial Fertilizers & Soil Conditioners – Promote soil health and beneficial microbes

Key Benefits:

Improve soil fertility and structure

Promote root development

Increase crop yield and quality

Enhance resistance to drought, heat, and diseases

Support sustainable and organic farming

Expanding in ASEAN Fertilizer Markets

With growing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers in Southeast Asia, Dayi Biotech is accelerating its global expansion strategy.

Key Opportunities:

Fertilizer export to ASEAN countries

Agricultural supply chain partnerships

Local distribution and market expansion

Joint development of sustainable agriculture projects

The company aims to become a trusted global supplier of plant nutrition solutions and bio fertilizers.

FAQ – Plant Nutrition & Fertilizer Solutions

1. What does Dayi Biotech specialize in?

Dayi Biotech specializes in bio fertilizers, seaweed extract fertilizers, humic acid fertilizers, and plant nutrition solutions designed to improve crop yield and soil health.

2. What are the benefits of seaweed extract fertilizer?

Seaweed extract fertilizer helps improve nutrient absorption, root growth, stress resistance, and overall plant vitality, making it ideal for sustainable agriculture.

3. How does humic acid fertilizer improve soil?

Humic acid fertilizer enhances soil structure, microbial activity, and nutrient retention, leading to better plant growth and higher yields.

4. Are Dayi fertilizers suitable for organic farming?

Yes, many Dayi products are designed for eco-friendly and sustainable agriculture, supporting organic farming practices.

5. Does Dayi Biotech export fertilizers internationally?

Yes, Dayi Biotech actively exports to global markets, including ASEAN countries, the Middle East, and other agricultural regions.

About Us

Founded in 2004, Shandong Dayi Biotechnology Group is a national high-tech enterprise focusing on:

Bio fertilizers and microbial products

Plant nutrition and soil improvement

Sustainable agricultural inputs

With advanced R&D platforms and multiple production bases, Dayi provides integrated solutions for modern agriculture worldwide.