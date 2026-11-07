Shandong Dayi Biotech At China-ASEAN Agriculture Event 2026: Driving Sustainable Fertilizer Innovation
The event brought together government officials, ASEAN representatives, agricultural experts, and global agribusiness companies to explore cooperation in plant nutrition, fertilizer supply chains, and sustainable agriculture solutions.
China–ASEAN Agricultural Cooperation Opportunities
Under the theme“Win-Win Cooperation, Connecting the Future”, the conference highlighted key areas of collaboration:
Agricultural technology innovation
Fertilizer and agro-input supply chain integration
Smart agriculture and precision farming
Cross-border agricultural trade and logistics
As an experienced fertilizer supplier and exporter, Dayi Biotech actively participated in business matchmaking sessions with ASEAN partners.
Advanced Plant Nutrition & Fertilizer Solutions
Dayi Biotech showcased a full range of eco-friendly fertilizers and soil improvement products, developed through advanced biotechnology.
Core Product Lines:
Seaweed Extract Fertilizer – Enhances nutrient uptake and plant growth
Humic Acid Fertilizer – Improves soil structure and fertility
Amino Acid Fertilizer – Boosts stress resistance and crop quality
Water Soluble Fertilizer (NPK, Calcium, Boron) – Fast absorption and high efficiency
Microbial Fertilizers & Soil Conditioners – Promote soil health and beneficial microbes
Key Benefits:
Improve soil fertility and structure
Promote root development
Increase crop yield and quality
Enhance resistance to drought, heat, and diseases
Support sustainable and organic farming
Expanding in ASEAN Fertilizer Markets
With growing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers in Southeast Asia, Dayi Biotech is accelerating its global expansion strategy.
Key Opportunities:
Fertilizer export to ASEAN countries
Agricultural supply chain partnerships
Local distribution and market expansion
Joint development of sustainable agriculture projects
The company aims to become a trusted global supplier of plant nutrition solutions and bio fertilizers.
FAQ – Plant Nutrition & Fertilizer Solutions
1. What does Dayi Biotech specialize in?
Dayi Biotech specializes in bio fertilizers, seaweed extract fertilizers, humic acid fertilizers, and plant nutrition solutions designed to improve crop yield and soil health.
2. What are the benefits of seaweed extract fertilizer?
Seaweed extract fertilizer helps improve nutrient absorption, root growth, stress resistance, and overall plant vitality, making it ideal for sustainable agriculture.
3. How does humic acid fertilizer improve soil?
Humic acid fertilizer enhances soil structure, microbial activity, and nutrient retention, leading to better plant growth and higher yields.
4. Are Dayi fertilizers suitable for organic farming?
Yes, many Dayi products are designed for eco-friendly and sustainable agriculture, supporting organic farming practices.
5. Does Dayi Biotech export fertilizers internationally?
Yes, Dayi Biotech actively exports to global markets, including ASEAN countries, the Middle East, and other agricultural regions.
About Us
Founded in 2004, Shandong Dayi Biotechnology Group is a national high-tech enterprise focusing on:
Bio fertilizers and microbial products
Plant nutrition and soil improvement
Sustainable agricultural inputs
With advanced R&D platforms and multiple production bases, Dayi provides integrated solutions for modern agriculture worldwide.
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