Operator-Free Packaging Becomes Reality As CAM 300 Solves Secondary Hygiene Bottlenecks

In fast-growing hygiene markets across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa, production managers face an identical operational squeeze: retail sales are climbing, but qualified floor workers are not. Placing manual bagging operators at downstream packaging stations introduces continuous human variability. Every manual bag touch slows primary converter speed, inflates scrap rates, and puts shift margins at risk.

To eliminate this manual bottleneck, CAM Packing Machine developed the CAM 300 fully automatic sanitary napkin packaging machin. Sharing the field-proven servo platform of our CAM 306, this robust system delivers a true operator-free packaging process from upstream infeed directly to hermetically sealed retail bags. If an operator must place or hold bags by hand, that is a semi-automatic line; the CAM 300 runs unattended.

Solving Floor Vulnerabilities with Mechanical Precision:



Patented Constant-Temperature Sealing: Standard heating wires often produce fragile surface-only seals that split open in retail channels. Our patented constant-temperature sealing mould maintains uniform heat across the complete contact area, ensuring all film layers fuse thoroughly.

Verified Seal Strength: Every pack achieves an audit-proof 20 N tensile force seal after cooling, reinforced by high-temperature corona treatment for hard-to-seal substrates.

Honest Working Velocity: Run up to 80–90 packs/min utilizing continuous roll film, or achieve around 50 packs/min when deploying pre-made bags. Material Freedom: The machine seamlessly handles film thickness 0.05 to 0.25 mm, freeing your plant from expensive single-source suppliers.

We prioritize engineering transparency before contracts are signed: on this platform, package width must exceed height. We verify dimensions before quotation, not after delivery.

Designed for proven easy operation and backed by comprehensive turnkey solutions, CAM empowers the hygiene industry to modernize secondary floors with dependable packaging automation. Stop letting manual bagging throttle an otherwise modern manufacturing line!

Ready to Optimize Your Production Line?

Whether you are looking to transition to eco-friendly materials or aiming to reduce production waste through full-servo precision, our engineering team is here to help. At CAM Packing Machine, we specialize in providing the perfect Turnkey Solution tailored to your factory's specific needs. Contact us today to discuss how our Automatic Packing Machine technology can simplify your workflow and boost your profitability in the Hygiene Industry.



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Phone: 0595-8312 7255 Address: No. 17, Quanyuan Road, Wuli Area, Jinjiang Economic Development Zone, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, China

About Us

Established in 2013, CAM Packing Machine is a dedicated manufacturer of hygiene packaging machines, specializing exclusively in solutions for baby diapers, adult diapers, and feminine sanitary pads.