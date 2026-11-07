Mitochondrial And Cellular Metabolism Research Compounds: NAD+, MOTS-C And SS-31

MENAFN - GetNews)Contemporary investigation into mitochondrial biology, cellular senescence mechanisms, and bioenergetic homeostasis dictates rigorous purity baselines and verified molecular structures across synthetic research compounds. Quantifying mitochondrial membrane potential, monitoring real-time reactive oxygen species (ROS) flux, and assaying respiratory supercomplex electron transport kinetics require specialized chemical reagents capable of direct organelle targeting. Structural deviations or synthesis deletion fragments alter biophysical membrane interactions, confounding enzymatic measurements and destabilizing cell-based viability assays. Within this rigorous testing environment, acquiring certified peptide bioregulators and cellular compounds provides respiratory complex kinetic assays and real-time membrane potential profiling with reproducible reagent quality. PeptideGurus, centered operationally in Glendale, Arizona, and supported internationally by Shanghai Hongyu Industrial Co., Ltd., maintains standardized documentation protocols by subjecting every production lot to complete pre-delivery analytical characterization.

The biophysical mechanics governing mitochondrial protection and organelle-nuclear retrograde communication rely on distinct molecular architectures. The synthetic tetrapeptide SS-31 (Elamipretide) features an alternating aromatic-cationic motif (D-Arg-Dmt-Lys-Phe-NH2) that selectively targets the inner mitochondrial membrane through electrostatic and hydrophobic interactions with cardiolipin. Electrostatic alignment with cardiolipin microdomains enables SS-31 to stabilize the quaternary architecture of electron transport chain supercomplexes, preserve cristae curvature, and maintain mitochondrial membrane integrity during cellular stress. Coordinating retrograde communication, the mitochondrial-derived peptide MOTS-c (mitochondrial open reading frame of the 12S rRNA type-c) activates AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) signaling and translocates to the nucleus under energetic challenge, modulating folate metabolism and glucose transport to maintain cellular energy homeostasis. Achieving verified purity levels of ≥99% across these compounds remains essential: trace impurities lacking specific stereochemical configurations fail to engage cardiolipin microdomains, disrupting bioenergetic electron transport and skewing experimental respiration curves.

Targeted Inner Membrane Protection: SS-31 (Elamipretide) Formulations

Evaluating mitochondrial electron transport efficiency and inner membrane stability requires precisely dosed peptide formulations. PeptideGurus provides synthetic SS-31 across multiple analytical formats, including dedicated 30mg and 40mg finished lyophilized vials as well as high-purity bulk raw material. Supplying graduated milligram quantities enables research teams to prepare concentrated stock solutions directly for multi-well Seahorse flux analysis and isolated mitochondria respiration assays without intermediate dilution steps. Direct electrostatic interaction with cardiolipin enables SS-31 to support electron transfer between cytochrome c and respiratory complexes I, III, and IV, stabilizing respiration during stress-induction protocols.

Each batch of SS-31 maintains a verified purity baseline of ≥99%, determined by analytical reversed-phase high-performance liquid chromatography (RP-HPLC) peak area normalization and high-resolution liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS). Analytical spectra confirm the exact theoretical monoisotopic mass of 639.8 Da, verifying complete removal of trifluoroacetic acid counterions and protecting group remnants. Mass spectrometry confirms the intact 639.8 Da monoisotopic peak, supporting consistent electrostatic binding to cardiolipin across microplate replicates.

Mitochondrial Retrograde Communication: MOTS-c Signaling Dynamics

Cellular adaptation to nutrient stress and exercise-mimetic metabolic signaling centers on mitochondrial-derived peptides. PeptideGurus supplies high-purity MOTS-c to support in vitro metabolic studies across skeletal muscle myotubes, hepatocytes, and adipocyte cultures. As a 16-amino-acid peptide encoded within mitochondrial DNA, MOTS-c acts as an endocrine and paracrine regulator that integrates cellular bioenergetics with nuclear gene transcription.

In vitro investigations employ MOTS-c to measure AMPK phosphorylation at Thr172, evaluating downstream glucose transporter translocation (GLUT4) and lipid utilization pathways. Sourcing verified lots with documented chromatographic retention times and confirmed molecular weight (2174.6 Da) provides consistent signaling responses in gene expression profiling and metabolic flux assays, supporting reproducible data generation across multi-center research platforms. Reconstituting lyophilized MOTS-c in sterile buffered media yields clear, unaggregated solutions suitable for microplate automation.

Coenzyme Precursors and Metabolic Receptor Agonists: NMN and SLU-PP-332

Complementing peptide-mediated mitochondrial protection, cellular longevity research explores coenzyme homeostasis and nuclear receptor activation. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) depletion represents a primary hallmark of metabolic aging. PeptideGurus supports coenzyme restoration models by providing beta-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) in high-purity oral research tablets (50mg x 90 tablets). NMN serves as a direct biosynthetic precursor to NAD+, activating sirtuin deacetylases (SIRT1 and SIRT3) to modulate mitochondrial biogenesis, PGC-1alpha transcription, and nuclear-mitochondrial balance in vitro.

For advanced metabolic energy modeling, PeptideGurus supplies the synthetic estrogen-related receptor (ERR) agonist SLU-PP-332 in a 250mcg presentation. SLU-PP-332 acts as a pan-ERR agonist that upregulates a cellular respiratory phosphorylation gene program in skeletal muscle cells, inducing mitochondrial biogenesis and fatty acid uptake. Pairing NMN coenzyme pools with receptor-driven regulators provides cellular biologists with an integrated portfolio for dissecting mitochondrial energetics and metabolic signaling networks in vitro. Quantitative monitoring of downstream sirtuin activation, nuclear-encoded mitochondrial gene expression, and mitochondrial DNA copy number provides systematic baseline profiling across cellular senescence models.

Bioenergetic Reagent Handling, Inert Packaging and Research Compliance

Investigating mitochondrial respiration and coenzyme pools requires careful handling protocols tailored to cellular metabolism compounds. Small membrane-targeting peptides such as SS-31 (Elamipretide) possess alternating aromatic and cationic residues that interact selectively with cardiolipin microdomains, requiring precise buffer equilibration to preserve charge distribution during Seahorse flux analyses. Mitochondrial-derived MOTS-c and coenzyme precursors such as beta-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) are sensitive to ambient moisture, benefiting from inert nitrogen vacuum sealing that maintains compound stability during storage.

For extended laboratory investigations, unopened vials and tablet containers should be kept at -20°C in desiccated, light-shielded conditions. Reconstituted peptide aliquots stored at -80°C preserve signaling potency across multi-day bioenergetic profiling protocols. All cellular metabolism compounds supplied by PeptideGurus are designated strictly for laboratory research and development use only (RUO). Reagents are not intended for human consumption, clinical therapeutics, veterinary treatment, or medical diagnosis. PeptideGurus functions solely as a dedicated research chemical supplier and explicitly disclaims classification as an FDA 503A compounding pharmacy or 503B outsourcing facility, providing cellular biologists and bioenergetic researchers with compliant, analytically certified research compounds.

Access lot-specific Certificates of Analysis, instrumental chromatographic traces, and verified research supply documentation through the official international portal at

About Us



Peptide Gurus Ltd. (PeptideGurus) is a research-focused chemical supplier providing high-purity peptides to laboratories, academic institutions, and biotechnology enterprises worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of research compounds, including metabolic peptides, bioregulators, tissue repair peptides, and specialized synthetic blends. Committed to stringent quality verification, PeptideGurus supports products with batch-specific analytical documentation, such as Certificates of Analysis (CoA), HPLC chromatograms, and LC-MS spectrometry data. Maintaining dedicated stock and distribution capabilities across the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom, PeptideGurus provides dependable bulk supply, private labeling, and seamless international logistics strictly for laboratory research and development applications.