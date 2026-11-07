Jordanian Delegation Participates In OECD Women's Economic Empowerment Forum In Paris

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 7 (Petra) – A delegation of Jordanian women leaders representing economic, banking, and public institutions participated Saturday in the OECD Forum on Women's Economic Empowerment in the MENA Region, held at OECD headquarters in Paris.

The EU-funded regional project, implemented across eight Arab nations, focuses on advancing financial inclusion, expanding women-led business access to capital, and fostering institutional environments conducive to female entrepreneurship and investment.

The delegation included Reem Badran, regional representative for the project across Jordan, Lebanon, and Palestine; Thanaa Al-Khassawneh, CEO of the Business and Professional Women Association; Samia Al-Samadi, gender empowerment specialist at the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment; Lama Al-Samhouri, head of the Women's Unit at the Central Bank of Jordan; and Balqees Al-Bahri, diplomatic attaché at the Jordanian Embassy in Paris.

During a panel on financial literacy and access to banking products, Al-Khassawneh presented national milestones achieved in building financial management and investment capacities among Jordanian businesswomen.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured "Station F," Europe's largest startup campus, to evaluate its incubator and accelerator infrastructure, mentorship programs, and venture capital integration models to inform national strategies for supporting female-led startups in Jordan.

The delegation also met with Jordan's Ambassador to France, Lina Al-Hadid, alongside members of the Jordanian female diaspora working across international organizations in Paris, to discuss bilateral economic initiatives.

//Petra// AA