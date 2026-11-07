Arab Fertilizer Association Conference Concludes In Amman, Calls For Joint Research Center

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 7 (Petra) – The 38th International Technical Conference and Exhibition of the Arab Fertilizer Association (AFA) concluded in Amman on Saturday, issuing a key recommendation to establish a joint Arab center for fertilizer research and technology.

Hosted by the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) from November 3 to 5, the three-day event convened industry experts and executives representing major regional and global fertilizer producers from over 30 countries.

Presenting the final recommendations during the closing session, AFA Secretary-General Saad Abu Al-Maati outlined strategic priorities aimed at driving technological modernization, enhancing operational efficiency, and lowering carbon emissions across Arab production facilities.

The recommendations urged maximizing value-addition for regional mineral wealth–specifically phosphate and potash reserves–and establishing an Arab early-warning network to monitor global fertilizer market trends, trade flows, raw material costs, and geopolitical developments.

Participants emphasized strengthening cross-border industrial integration, expanding technology transfers, and upskilling technical personnel in artificial intelligence applications, asset management, and industrial safety.

The conference called for translating these outcomes into actionable operational plans, directing the AFA General Secretariat to submit a six-month progress report to the board of directors and draft a comprehensive sector strategy extending through 2035.

The accompanying technical exhibition, featuring over 30 specialized firms, showcased equipment innovations, predictive maintenance models, carbon capture technologies, and digital transformation tools designed for energy optimization.

//Petra// AA