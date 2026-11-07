Ukraine's Energy Facilities Hit 18 Times In Past 24 Hours Energy Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“Shmyhal held an online conversation with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche. Following up on the agreements reached between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the ministers discussed additional support for Ukraine's energy sector,” the statement said.

Shmyhal stressed that assistance from partners was critically important at a time when Russia was systematically destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure. In the past 24 hours alone, Ukraine's energy facilities had been hit 18 times.

“Our priorities are replenishing reserves of energy equipment and strengthening protection, particularly at power line crossings over the Dnipro River. We agreed that our partners would provide financial support for the procurement of equipment needed for restoration work. We are also counting on supplies of transformers, turbines and generators manufactured, among others, by German companies,” Shmyhal said.

The parties also agreed to coordinate diplomatic efforts to put pressure on Russia over its recent attack on an electrical substation critical to the operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

“I thank Katherina Reiche and the German government for their clear and unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine and strengthening our energy resilience. We appreciate the assistance already provided – more than EUR 806 million in contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund and 363 humanitarian shipments of energy equipment weighing approximately 3,794 tons in total,” Shmyhal said.

Russia attacks power transmission networks carrying electricity from nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians had used 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles, all of which were directed at Kyiv and the surrounding region.

According to him, 12 other regions of Ukraine, in addition to Kyiv, came under attack overnight.

File photo: DTEK