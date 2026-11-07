Chhattisgarh: Four Men, Two Women Arrested For Robbery In Surajpur Knife Held To Child's Neck During Crime

MENAFN - IANS) Surajpur, Nov 7 (IANS) Police have arrested six people, including two women, in connection with a robbery and dacoity at a house in the Bhatgaon police station area of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district. While committing the crime, the accused allegedly held a knife to a child's neck to terrorise the family and loot cash and mobile phones.

According to the preliminary information, the incident took place in Adhina Salka village, where six accused travelling in a car allegedly entered a house late at night and carried out the robbery after threatening the occupants.

The accused allegedly held a knife against the child's neck and intimidated the family members before looting Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from a cupboard and taking away mobile phones. The incident created panic among the family members, particularly as the child was threatened with a knife during the crime.

After getting information about the incident, police launched an investigation and subsequently arrested all six accused, comprising four men and two women. They have been taken into custody in connection with the robbery and dacoity case and sent to jail on judicial remand.

During the investigation, police recovered items worth approximately Rs 4.60 lakh from the accused. The seized items include Rs 1.40 lakh in cash, six mobile phones and a knife allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

A Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car, which was allegedly used by the accused to reach the house and execute the robbery, was also seized. Besides, a stole allegedly used by the accused to conceal their faces during the incident was recovered.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crime and the individual roles of the arrested accused.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Bhatgaon police station in Surajpur district. All six arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody following their arrest.