Nithiin's Look As Young Krishna From 'Alias Rukmini' Released!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 7 (IANS) The makers of director Murali Kanth Devasoth's upcoming Telugu entertainer 'Alias Rukmini', on Saturday revealed actor Nithiin's look as the young Krishna in the film, much to the delight of his fans.

Taking to his X timeline, Nithiin shared a video clip that showed him appearing as a youngster in the film. He wrote, "Every love story has a 'before'. Young Krishna. A dreamer. A whole new me. Reintroducing Krishna from #AliasRukmini. In cinemas worldwide December 4th."

In the video released, Nithiin is introduced as Krishna in a new avatar. The video shows what Krishna's life was like before Rukmini came into his world.

The video begins with director Murali Kanth Devasoth talking to Aafiya Sayed, who plays Rukmini in the film, about the young Krishna. He explains to her that the place they are seated is the place that made Krishna who he was. The conversation ends, with the director asking Aafiya if given a chance, whether she would want to see how Krishna looked 10 years ago. She replies "yes" and actor Nithiin, looking several years younger, appears on the scene.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had wrapped up its first schedule of shooting in September this year.

Sources close to the unit of the film had said the first shooting schedule had a duration of 10 days. "The team shot some crucial scenes involving the lead cast," the sources had said and added that hero Nithiin had participated in the shoot along with Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, and some other prominent actors.

The film, which is being presented by well known Telugu actor Nani, is being produced by Deepthi Ganta.

The film has triggered excitement among fans ever since the makers released its title teaser.

The title teaser began with a voiceover. From the voices heard, it was evident that director Murali was having a conversation about the film with actor Nani.

Director Murali tells Nani that this film is about Krishna. It is then that visuals begin to appear in the title teaser.

Nithiin is seen sleeping, sitting on a chair while the visuals that follow give the impression that he is a writer of books on sensual topics.

Nani stops director Murali and says, "Wait a second. You said this was Krishna's story." He then reels out the titles of the books that were screened and highlights the fact that all the books have been written by Rukmini.

"Who is this Rukmini?," we hear Nani ask the director. However, it is Nithiin, who is sleeping until now, who answers this question. He says, "Rukmini is my wife." Nani is heard saying,"I love this script. When do we start to shoot?"

The film has a sound technical team backing it. Cinematography for the film is by Jomon T John while music is by Vijai Bulganin. Srujana Adusumilli is the editor of the film which has costumes by Rekha Boggarrapu. The film is being co-directed by Ramana Madhavaram.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans, is slated to hit screens worldwide on December 4 this year.