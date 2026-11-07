Delhi: Five Arrested For Illegal Firecracker Sale Over 91 Kg Seized In Five Operations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The North-East District Police have arrested five people in five separate cases for allegedly selling and storing firecrackers without valid licences, recovering approximately 91.910 kg of illegal firecrackers during coordinated operations across three police station areas.

The operations were conducted on November 6 in the jurisdictions of Jyoti Nagar, Shastri Park and Dayalpur police stations as part of an ongoing drive against the illegal sale and storage of firecrackers.

According to the police, three separate operations were carried out in the Jyoti Nagar area, resulting in the arrest of three persons and the recovery of 61 kg of firecrackers.

In the first operation, police apprehended Sunay Kumar (42) near Hanuman Phatak in Ashok Nagar Market and recovered 26 kg of firecrackers, including Sky Shots, Bullet Bombs and Chakkaris. QR-code verification revealed that the recovered firecrackers were not certified green crackers. He also failed to produce a valid licence.

In the second operation, Atul (20) was apprehended from Gali No. 3, D-Block, near Hanuman Mandir on Fatak Road, Ashok Nagar, with 13 kg of illegal firecrackers. In the third operation, Khem Chand (54) was arrested near Mangal Bazar in Amar Colony, with 22 kg of firecrackers.

At Shastri Park, a police team acting on secret information apprehended Awadhesh (50) near GBSS School on Durga Mandir Road. Two plastic sacks containing 20.360 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from his possession.

In another operation, Dayalpur police apprehended Yasin (40) from Main Karawal Nagar Road near a temple in Nehru Vihar while he was allegedly selling firecrackers without a valid licence. Police recovered 10.550 kg of firecrackers from him.

Separate FIRs were registered in all five cases. Police said no previous criminal involvement was found against any of the arrested persons. Further investigation in all five cases is underway.