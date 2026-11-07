'Viksit Bharat Through Viksit Gujarat': CM Patel's Diwali, New Year Message To Seven Crore Gujaratis

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 7 (IANS) Calling for collective efforts to advance Gujarat's development, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday urged the people of the state to work with the spirit of 'We Will Do It' to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' through a 'Viksit Gujarat'.

In his Diwali and New Year message on the occasion of 'Vikram Samvat 2083', Patel extended greetings to the people of the state and Gujarati families living across the world.

He wished that the New Year would bring happiness, peace, prosperity, contentment and good health to everyone, with every family experiencing joy and enthusiasm.

The Chief Minister said the collective energy, self-reliance and skills of seven crore Gujaratis would be central to taking the state forward under the Prime Minister's leadership.

"Diwali is not merely a festival of lights but also an occasion to renew commitments towards economic prosperity, good governance, security and social unity," he added.

Patel noted that the foundation of Gujarat's present development journey had been laid through the continuous efforts towards service and good governance initiated by PM Modi in 2001.

"Following the principle of 'Sankalp thi Siddhi', Gujarat had established itself as a 'growth engine' at the global level," he said.

He also referred to the governance mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas', saying its implementation had helped the state achieve milestones in development across various sectors.

Highlighting environmental initiatives, Patel said: "Gujarat had undertaken several measures in line with the Prime Minister's 'Mission LiFE' vision. These include the Green Credit initiative and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0' campaign."

He added, "Efforts are being made to maintain ecological balance through rainwater harvesting and tree plantation, from the Rann of Kutch to emerging development hubs such as Dholera."

The Chief Minister also expressed hope that young people would actively participate in environmental conservation campaigns in the New Year.

Extending his wishes for 'Vikram Samvat 2083', Patel called upon citizens to contribute to the state's continued development and become active participants in building a 'Viksit Gujarat' as part of the larger vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.