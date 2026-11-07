From User Creativity To Real-World Performance: OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit Brings Product Innovation Into Everyday Life

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 24, the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit concluded in Wuhu, China. From the global debut of OMODA X and the world premiere of 5-kWh HEV technology to the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon and Super Intelligent Experience Lab, the summit showcased a series of product innovations and technological breakthroughs. Beyond the spotlight, users from around the world also brought their own creativity, experiences and unique perspectives on life.

On one side were continuously evolving products and technologies; on the other, a global community of young people with distinctive personalities. Under the theme "DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE," the summit demonstrated how the value of a vehicle can extend beyond driving itself to embrace personal expression, intelligent experiences and diverse lifestyles.







One New Vehicle, Endless Lifestyle Possibilities

At OMODA X NIGHT on October 20, OMODA X, the CROSS OFF-ROAD VEHICLE (COV), made its global debut. Combining the everyday practicality of an SUV, the adventurous spirit of an off-road vehicle and the sporty character of a sports car, OMODA X introduced a new crossover concept that breaks down the traditional boundaries between urban commuting and outdoor exploration.







Even more fascinating than the vehicle's debut were the different possibilities envisioned by users around the world.

Four users from Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa and Poland incorporated their personal styles and lifestyle needs into creative customization concepts for OMODA X. From practical designs tailored to outdoor adventures to personalized expressions inspired by music, art and local culture, the same vehicle became a canvas for entirely different creative visions.

This embodies the CROSSOVER spirit championed by OMODA: refusing to be defined by a single style or limited to one way of life. The global debut of OMODA X was not simply the introduction of a new model, but also the opening of a new space for young people to express their individuality.







From Real-World Driving to Intelligent Experiences: Technology Comes to Life

Technological innovation was another major highlight of the summit.

The globally debuting 5-kWh HEV technology introduced two key experiences, Super Quiet Mode and Super Life, enhancing driving comfort and bringing new possibilities to everyday life.During the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon, OMODA 4 SHS-H, OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H and OMODA 7 SHS-H were put to the test across diverse real-world driving conditions, including urban roads, highways and lakeside routes. During the SHS Super Hybrid Marathon, the OMODA 5 NEXT SHS-H recorded fuel consumption of 4.5 L/100 km and a single-tank driving distance of 1,015 km. The OMODA 4 SHS-H also recorded fuel consumption of 4.9 L/100 km and a driving distance of 911.3 km during the event.

Beyond their impressive efficiency figures, the responsive power delivery in SPORT mode, smooth driving experience in ECO mode and the exceptional quietness of OMODA 7 SHS-H's Super Quiet Mode further demonstrated the comprehensive strengths of SHS SUPER HYBRID SYSTEM in combining efficiency, performance and comfort.







The Super Intelligent Experience Lab made intelligent technologies even more tangible. SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) demonstrated assisted vehicle retrieval and parking functions in designated scenarios, subject to specific operating conditions. Meanwhile, SIAS (Super Intelligent AI Space) enabled participants to experience a more intuitive and personalized intelligent cabin through natural language interaction and tailored responses.

OMODA & JAECOO's exploration of intelligent mobility and diverse lifestyle scenarios also forms part of Chery Group's broader technology ecosystem, which continues to extend intelligent technologies into new mobility and lifestyle applications. Recently, the Group's premium intelligent luxury brand, LUXEED, completed its global brand launch, introducing the flagship MPV LLounge and performance SUV Stormax to explore new possibilities in premium intelligent mobility. Meanwhile, the embodied intelligence initiative AiMOGA, featuring the MOBO robot, is exploring how intelligent technologies can be applied across a wider range of everyday scenarios. From smart vehicles to embodied intelligence, these innovations collectively reflect Chery Group's vision for the future of smart living.









From real-world driving results achieved on a single tank of fuel to more natural human-machine interactions, the value of technological innovation lies not only in making vehicles more capable, but also in making the entire ownership and driving experience better.

From Global Markets to a Global Stage: Bringing Different Personalities Together

In just three years, OMODA & JAECOO has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering 23 European countries, with cumulative global sales surpassing 1.4 million units. This rapidly growing global presence has also enabled the brand to connect with an increasing number of young people from diverse cultural backgrounds.

That connection came to life at OMODA X NIGHT.

Five Miss World guests presented a fashion show celebrating individuality, while owners from around the world joined together to perform the brand's theme song, "FOLLOW MY VIBE," bringing different languages, cultures and lifestyles onto one stage.From user-inspired vehicle customization to a collective performance by global owners, individuality was no longer simply a brand philosophy, but something brought to life through the creativity and participation of real users.







At the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon and Super Intelligent Experience Lab, global participants further transformed their expectations of technology into firsthand experiences and feedback through real-world driving, intelligent interactions and scenario-based testing.

These authentic interactions throughout the summit revealed another dimension of global brand growth: expanding into new markets allows a brand to reach more users, but understanding diverse needs and encouraging individual expression are what create deeper, more meaningful connections.







From the crossover creativity of OMODA X to the enhanced driving and intelligent experiences enabled by 5kWh HEV and intelligent technologies, OMODA & JAECOO continues to explore new connections between mobility and contemporary lifestyles.

Products and technologies open up new possibilities, while users from around the world bring those innovations to life through their individuality, creativity and real-world experiences.

DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE is more than the theme of a summit. As diverse ideas and perspectives from global users continue to come together, the next chapter of automotive living is being shaped together.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

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