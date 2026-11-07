Detectives are investigating after a man shot and killed a woman and then shot himself in the University District early Friday evening.

Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of University Way NE just before 7 PM.

Officers found one woman who was pronounced deceased at the scene of a suspected gunshot wound. Police also found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the street nearby. Detectives believe that man is suspected of shooting the woman.

Medics took the suspect to Harborview Medical Center but he is not expected to survive his wounds.

The homicide unit is now investigating this incident.

Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or risk to the public.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, please reach out for resources or help.

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Detectives Investigating After Man Kills Woman Then Shoots Self News Provided By November 07, 2026, 13:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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