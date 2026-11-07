Mekedatu Dam Row: TN CM Vijay Urges PM Modi To Deny Approval Without Basin States' Consent

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS ) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to grant any statutory or administrative approval for Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project without obtaining the consent of all Cauvery basin states, warning that the project could seriously threaten the livelihood of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

In a letter dated November 6, the Chief Minister expressed strong objections to the proposed construction of the dam across the Cauvery River and called upon the Union government to safeguard Tamil Nadu's legitimate water rights.

The intervention comes amid controversy over a recent visit by Central government officials to the proposed dam site in Karnataka to examine the feasibility of the project.

Vijay questioned the decision to undertake field inspections when the project remains contentious among the Cauvery basin states. He maintained that any move towards approving the project without securing the necessary consent would undermine established water-sharing arrangements and federal principles.

The Chief Minister stressed that the Cauvery River remains a vital source of irrigation and drinking water for Tamil Nadu, particularly in the agriculturally important delta districts, where thousands of farming families depend on its waters.

He warned that unilateral construction of the Mekedatu dam could adversely affect water availability downstream, jeopardising agricultural activities and the economic security of farmers.

Vijay urged the Prime Minister to ensure that no Central ministry, department or statutory authority extends approval or administrative support to the Karnataka government's proposal without addressing Tamil Nadu's objections and securing the consent of the concerned states.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of adhering to the existing Cauvery water management framework and ensuring that the rights of downstream states are not compromised.

He maintained that the Union government has a responsibility to adopt a fair and impartial approach while dealing with inter-state river disputes, particularly when the livelihoods of farming communities are involved.

The Mekedatu project has remained a longstanding source of disagreement between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with the latter consistently opposing any development that could potentially affect its share of Cauvery waters.

The latest communication from Vijay is expected to intensify political discussions surrounding the controversial project and renew demands for stronger safeguards to protect Tamil Nadu's irrigation interests and long-term water security.