Karnataka Sting Operation: My Father Has Conveyed His Version To Rahul Gandhi, Says Yathindra Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Nov 7 (IANS) Karnataka Urban Development Minister and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that his father and former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah had conveyed his version of the alleged sting operation controversy to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The statement has assumed significance in the backdrop of Siddaramaiah filing a police complaint on October 6, alleging that a fabricated sting operation video and honey-trap narrative were created to blackmail him and damage his reputation.

He has also made a statement in this regard to the media as well.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has suspected the role of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in the sting operation case.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Yathindra said that Siddaramaiah had already communicated his stand to Rahul Gandhi and reiterated that they were patiently waiting for the investigation to reach its logical conclusion.

"I have already stated that we are waiting patiently. I have faith in the government and trust that action will be initiated against whoever is responsible. Everything will be done in accordance with the law," he added.

Referring to the investigation, Yathindra said that Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh had said that those involved in the case were being arrested and questioned.

He also claimed that the investigation had revealed that the mobile phones used by those who uploaded the video had been traced to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Delhi.

He added that not only those who allegedly conducted the sting operation but also those involved in circulating the video should face action.

"During the course of the investigation, the police have brought out details about those involved in circulating the video. Along with those who conducted the sting operation, those who circulated it should also be punished. Action will be taken against them as well," he said.

Yathindra added that allegations involving politicians inevitably acquire a political dimension.

However, he said he had complete faith in the investigation and was confident that the case would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Responding to Kumaraswamy's allegation that Congress insiders were involved in the sting operation, Yathindra said the investigators should be allowed to establish the facts.

"Let the investigators make their statements and submit all the evidence before the court. The court will decide whether he was involved in circulating the videos or not," he added.

Asked whether the investigation was focusing more on the circulation of the video rather than those who allegedly conducted the sting operation, Yathindra said he was confident that the investigation would cover all aspects of the case.

"As I have already stated, the investigation will certainly be taken to its logical conclusion. Action will also be taken against those who conducted the sting operation. We have that trust," he added.