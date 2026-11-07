'Come To Ayodhya, But First Apologize': CM Adityanath's Veiled Attack On SP For 1990 'Firing' On Karsevaks

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a veiled attack on the Opposition, specifically on the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying that the latter's party leaders should definitely come to seek blessings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya but first "apologise" for the police firing on karsevaks in 1990.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing the 2026 edition of 'Deepotsav' in the temple town, which was also attended by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan.

Recalling the sacrifices of karsevaks, the struggle of saints, and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement led by former Vishva Hindu Paruishad President late Ashok Singhal, CM Adityanath said that after 500 years of challenges, Ram Lalla is now enthroned at his birthplace, "something that people might have doubted during the period of foreign invaders in India."

"This Ayodhya will never again come under the bounds of a curfew. Now, no one will dare to instigate riots or anarchy in Ayodhya. No one will be able to neglect Ayodhya anymore and neither insult the saints here. Further, no one will dare to open fire on Ram bhakts (devotees)," he asserted.

In a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party, CM Adityanath asked it to apologise for the police firing on karsevaks in 1990.

The Chief Minister said: "I have come here today to assure you that those people who neglected us, insulted us, fired bullets at Ram devotees, insulted saints, and cane-charged them-should definitely come to Ayodhya but only after apologising."

"They should at least apologise once to the Ram devotees and to the saints. They should repent for their actions," he said while adding that Shri Ram is compassionate and will forgive everyone.

The Chief Minister alleged that there was a time when chanting“Jai Shri Ram” invited gunfire, "but today the same Ayodhya is reviving memories of the Treta Yuga".

Without naming anyone, CM Adityanath remarked that those who once bloodstained Ayodhya's streets are still "unable to control their greed".

"Such people attend religious discourses without understanding their sanctity or decorum and cannot even distinguish between a religious narration and a mushaira. Through their unruly behaviour, they attempt to pollute a sacred tradition," he said while adding that those who had assembled armies of lawyers in courts to deny the very existence of Lord Ram are now accepting the same.

"This is an ideological victory," he asserted.

Noting that Shri Ram embraced everyone, including forest dwellers, Nishad Raj and Mata Shabari, the Chief Minister underlined that the presence of Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Mata Shabari and Jatayu in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex today reflects that same message of social harmony.

However, he warned that anyone arriving with the intentions of 'Maricha', "would not escape Lord Ram's arrows".

He said that there was a time when Ayodhya received only three hours of electricity a day.

"Today it has become both a Smart City and a Solar City. Dharm Path, Bhakti Path, Shri Ram Path and Janmabhoomi Path have become major attractions for devotees. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, projects worth nearly Rs 40,000 crore have either been completed or are underway for Ayodhya's development," CM Adityanath asserted.

Drawing references of the 'Pushpak Viman' from Ramayan, the Chief Minister mentioned that the temple town did not have an airport for thousands of years.

"Today, it has an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki. Water from the Saryu River flows at Ram Ki Paidi, while facilities named after Mata Shabari and Nishad Raj have become symbols of modern Ayodhya," he said.

Emphasising that the consciousness of Lord Ram is the consciousness of India itself, CM Adityanath added that the present-day Ayodhya evokes memories of the 'Treta Yuga'.

"Just as Ayodhya would have been illuminated and decorated on Lord Ram's return after 14 years of exile, the city today offers a similar experience," he said.

Regarding the 'Deepotsav' celebration, CM Adityanath said that it began with just 25,000 'diyas' and has now crossed the 2.5 million mark in its tenth edition.

"This year, with the Vice-President (C.P. Radhakrishnan) lighting the inaugural lamp, the target is to illuminate Ayodhya with three million diyas," he added.