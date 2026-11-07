Karnataka BJP Alleges NSUI Sent Sharp Weapons To Leader's Residence

BJP Files Police Complaint Against NSUI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (Karnataka) has filed a formal complaint with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner against Congress's student wing NSUI for allegedly sending knives and sharp weapons via online parcels to the residence of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

In its complaint dated November 7, 2026, the party stated that 8 to 10 NSUI youth had booked sharp weapons through Blinkit and sent them as parcels to Narayanaswamy's house. The group then gathered near his gate and roamed around, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

Accusations of Instigation and Security Risks

The BJP has held the Congress State President, Chief Minister and Home Minister directly responsible for instigating the NSUI workers and promoting a "goonda culture." The complaint also notes that Narayanaswamy's residence is located in an area surrounded by houses of several ministers and High Court judges, raising serious security concerns.

Demands for Investigation into Delivery Platform

The party has demanded action not only against the NSUI activists but also against the online delivery platform, alleging that it delivered sharp weapons without any verification. The BJP has sought an investigation into the company and cancellation of its license. The complaint has listed nine mobile numbers from which the orders were allegedly placed. It has urged the police to register an FIR, seize the weapons, and take strict legal action to prevent such acts. The complaint is signed by Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly, and State BJP President BY Vijayendra. (ANI)

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