Diwali 2026: Bollywood Stars Extend Warm Festive Wishes To All Fans

Diwali 2026 is here, and celebrities from the Indian film industry are marking the festive occasion by sharing warm wishes and greetings. ANI got in touch with several celebrities in Mumbai as they shared their warm wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

Celebrities Share Festive Greetings

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor said, "Deepawali ke pawan avsar par aap sabhi ko Deepawali ki shubhechha, hardik shubhkamnayein aur prarthna ki aap sab ke parivaron mein, desh mein, samaj mein sukh ho, samriddhi ho aur safalta ho...My only prayer is that prosperity enters your home and that you have the wisdom and good judgement to use that wealth wisely."

Singer Anup Jalota also extended his best wishes to his fans on Diwali. "Happy Diwali sabko. Deepawali hum log khoob aanand se manate hain. Patakhe bhi bajate hain, phuljhadiyan chalate hain, aur nayi nayi meethaiyan banti hain, woh khaate hain. Yeh sab isliye hota hai ki yeh din aap jitni khushi se manayenge, poora saal aapko wahi khushiyan milengi, aanand milega," he said.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit sent out a special message for India's security forces, who make immense sacrifices and stay away from their families to ensure that everyone remains safe and can celebrate the festival in peace. "I would especially like to extend my warmest Diwali wishes to our security forces. I would also like to thank them for the sacrifices they make while guarding our borders and protecting our country, so that we can celebrate all these festivals in peace," Ashoke Pandit said.

Diwali 2026 Celebration Schedule

The five-day Diwali celebrations begin with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

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