Malaysia Film Week Opens In Phnom Penh With Sports Movie 'Terbang'

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Vijian Paramasivam

PHNOM PENH, Nov 7 (NNN) -- Malaysia Film Week 2026 opened in the Cambodian capital on Friday night, showcasing Terbang, a popular sports movie about Malaysia's well-known rally driver Karamjit Singh.

This year's event will feature outstanding films showcasing the rich diversity, storytelling power, and vibrancy of Malaysian cinema.

Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia Shaharuddin Onn said the film week reflected the cordial relations between Malaysia and Cambodia, especially in promoting cultural ties.

“Cooperation in culture provides a platform for greater understanding, appreciation and respect of one another's culture. This, I believe, is also an essential element in our efforts to further strengthen the people-to-people aspect in our bilateral relations,” he said.

Moviegoers in the capital will get a chance to enjoy a diverse collection of Malaysian films - You Are My Son, Abang Adik, Sheriff: Narko Integriti, Chelot, Macai and Tarung: Unforgiven.

In addition, the animated feature Ejen Ali The Movie 2 and the horror film Khadam will also be screened.

The screenings will take place at Legend Cinema, Olympia Mall, from Nov 6 to 12.

“At Legend Cinema, as we embark on our own journey of regional connectivity and expansion, we believe that movie theatres are more than just places to watch films – they are cultural hubs that bring diverse people together to enter the magical worlds that only the biggest screens can deliver,” said Legend Media Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Chai Sze Hou.

Hab Touch, Permanent Secretary of State at Cambodia's Culture and Fine Arts Ministry, was the special guest at the event.

Malaysia Film Week is organised by the Malaysian Embassy in Phnom Penh, with support from Westec Media Limited and Legend Cinema.

--NNN