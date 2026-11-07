US Deploys Marines From Japan To Middle East Amid Tensions With Iran

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States is reportedly moving additional Marine Corps personnel from Japan towards the Middle East, as Washington continues to reinforce its military presence in the region amid tensions with Iran.

According to Russia Today (RT), the US Navy amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island has departed the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan and is heading towards the area of responsibility of US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The vessel is carrying personnel from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (13th MEU), a US Marine Corps formation capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response and other expeditionary missions.

The reported movement follows earlier US plans to reinforce its military presence in the Middle East with additional naval vessels and Marine Corps personnel.

The USS Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship designed to transport Marines, helicopters, aircraft and equipment for expeditionary operations.

The vessel forms part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, which also includes the amphibious transport dock ships USS Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha.

The deployment comes against the backdrop of continuing US-Iran tensions, with American naval forces maintaining a substantial presence in Middle Eastern waters.

The reported departure from Japan would mark another stage in the movement of US military assets towards the CENTCOM area of responsibility, which covers much of the Middle East.

No specific operational mission or arrival date for the USS Makin Island has been announced in the latest report.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp