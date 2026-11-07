Russian Drones Attack Businesses In Poltava Region, Four People Injured
"Enemy drones were recorded striking the premises of private businesses at two locations in Kremenchuk. Fires broke out," he wrote.
According to Diakivnych, four people are currently known to have been injured.Read also: Part of Brovary district in Kyiv region left without electricity following Russian attack
Earlier, the regional administration head reported that an enemy drone had struck the premises of a private business in the Hradysk community of the Kremenchuk district.
Another drone fell in an open area. The blast wave damaged the roof and windows of a private house.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces shelled Lozova in the Kharkiv region in the morning, damaging apartment buildings, a heating facility and a kindergarten.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment