Russian Drones Attack Businesses In Poltava Region, Four People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Vitalii Diakivnych announced this on Telegram.

"Enemy drones were recorded striking the premises of private businesses at two locations in Kremenchuk. Fires broke out," he wrote.

According to Diakivnych, four people are currently known to have been injured.

Part of Brovary district in Kyiv region left without electricity following Russian attack

Earlier, the regional administration head reported that an enemy drone had struck the premises of a private business in the Hradysk community of the Kremenchuk district.

Another drone fell in an open area. The blast wave damaged the roof and windows of a private house.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces shelled Lozova in the Kharkiv region in the morning, damaging apartment buildings, a heating facility and a kindergarten.

Illustrative photo