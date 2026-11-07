Russian Attack On Kharkiv Leaves Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy launched a missile strike on Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district. The impact partially destroyed the structures of a non-residential building and sparked a fire, with cars and other items catching fire," the statement said.

In addition, apartment buildings, passenger cars and public transport vehicles were damaged.

Russian drones attack businesses in Poltava region, four people injured

It was noted that two people were injured in the Russian attack on the Slobidskyi district.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district with Banderol missiles, damaging buildings, cars and trolleybuses.