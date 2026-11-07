Russian Attack On Kharkiv Leaves Two Injured
"The enemy launched a missile strike on Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district. The impact partially destroyed the structures of a non-residential building and sparked a fire, with cars and other items catching fire," the statement said.
In addition, apartment buildings, passenger cars and public transport vehicles were damaged.Read also: Russian drones attack businesses in Poltava region, four people injured
It was noted that two people were injured in the Russian attack on the Slobidskyi district.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district with Banderol missiles, damaging buildings, cars and trolleybuses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment