SSC Integrates 'Forsatcom' Platform Into Upgraded Mobile App, Expands To Huawei Gallery

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 7 (Petra) – The Social Security Corporation (SSC) announced Saturday the integration of its "Forsatcom" platform into its newly upgraded mobile application, consolidating public access to key social safety-net services within a unified digital ecosystem.

In a press statement, the SSC stated that embedding the platform into the smartphone application forms part of an ongoing strategy to expand e-services, optimize user experience, and streamline administrative procedures for beneficiaries.

The corporation also announced that its rebranded mobile application, "SSC Jordan," is now officially available on the Huawei AppGallery, alongside iOS App Store and Google Play deployments, expanding digital accessibility for Huawei device users across the Kingdom.

The SSC reaffirmed its commitment to phased digital upgrades, adding that additional feature sets and interactive services will be continuously rolled out to serve insured individuals, retirees, and corporate clients.

//Petra// AA