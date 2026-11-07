Chaldean Patriarch Visits Baptism Site, Praises Royal Custodianship Of Holy Places

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

BAPTISM SITE, Nov. 7 (Petra) – Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and the World, His Beatitude Mar Paul III Nona, visited on Saturday the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ (Al-Maghtas), underscoring the location's spiritual significance as a cornerstone of global Christian pilgrimage.

In statements to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Patriarch Nona highlighted that the delegation's visit signals the onset of expanded religious pilgrimages to the holy site, particularly as preparations accelerate ahead of Jubilee 2030.

The Patriarch expressed deep appreciation for the stewardship of His Majesty King Abdullah II in preserving the site, noting that Royal care reinforces its historical identity and international standing across the Christian world.

Director-General of the Baptism Site Commission Abdullah Al-Bawarid noted that visits by global church leaders remain vital to embedding Al-Maghtas on the international pilgrimage map. He stressed that institutional efforts, anchored by Royal patronage, ensure the site's environmental, historical, and religious integrity are safeguarded for visitors worldwide.

The Chaldean Patriarch was accompanied by Patriarchal Vicar Bishop Basil Yaldo, Bishop of Dohuk Azad Shaba, Latin Patriarchal Vicar for Jordan Bishop Iyad Al-Twal, Chaldean Patriarchal Vicar for Jordan Monsignor Zaid Habbaba, and Secretary-General of the Latin Archbishopric in Jordan Father Khaled Qamoh, in the presence of Deputy Director-General of the Commission Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Adwan.

//Petra// AA