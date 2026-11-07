Innovative UV-Stabilized Big Bags Offer Full Customization For 1000 To 2000Kg Loads

Here is authentic on-site feedback shared by our customer. These FIBC big bags filled with sand are neatly stacked at the construction site.

All our Bulk Bags are formulated with UV stabilizer, specially engineered for outdoor exposure. They can withstand long-term wind, sunlight and harsh weather conditions without rapid aging or degradation, delivering reliable performance in tough construction environments.

The safe working load ranges from 1000kg to 2000kg. We support comprehensive customization services, including size, GSM, lifting loops, printing, filling and discharge options to match your project requirements.

If you are sourcing durable bulk bags for sand, aggregates, minerals and construction materials, our UV treated Big Bag s are a trustworthy choice for long-term outdoor storage and transportation. Reach out to us for your custom quotation.

About Us

For the past 20 years, our woven bag factory has had an extraordinary journey. Initiating as a small local business, it strived to improve quality and efficiency. With the passage of time, we adopted advanced technologies, broadened our product range, and penetrated international markets.