Yonker Debuts Cutting-Edge Ultrasound & Monitoring Innovations At CMEF Beijing

MENAFN - GetNews)The 94th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) officially kicked off today at the Beijing Capital International Exhibition Center, andhas made a powerful statement right from the opening bell. Located at, the Yonker exhibition area drew an impressive influx of clinicians, global distributors, and healthcare industry leaders eager to explore our latest breakthroughs in medical imaging and patient monitoring systems.

As we look back on an energetic and successful opening day, Yonker remains steadfast in its mission: delivering a comprehensive, high-performance ecosystem designed to elevate clinical workflows, boost diagnostic precision, and empower medical professionals worldwide.

1. Redefining Point-of-Care: The AI Handheld Ultrasound Series

A major highlight drawing crowds to the Yonker booth is our cutting-edge AI Handheld Wireless Ultrasound Series. Engineered for ultimate flexibility and mobility, these ultra-portable devices break the boundaries of traditional imaging.

Integrated with advanced artificial intelligence, the series empowers practitioners to perform rapid, non-invasive scans directly at the bedside, in emergency rooms, or during field missions-free from the constraints of bulky hardware. Whether deployed for MSK evaluations, vascular access, or point-of-care diagnostics, Yonker's handheld solutions deliver exceptional image clarity and workflow efficiency.

2. Precision in Motion: Advanced Cart Ultrasound Systems

For complex multi-specialty environments, Yonker proudly presented its flagship Cart Ultrasound Systems. Designed to provide absolute certainty in high-stakes clinical scenarios, these systems stand out through exceptional engineering:



For OR & Interventions: Built with an intuitive touch-screen interface optimized for gloved-hand operation, ensuring seamless sterility and workflow integration. Superior Needle Visualization: Developed in partnership with acoustic experts, the advanced beamforming technology provides microscopic structural accuracy-acting as a steady compass for high-difficulty procedures in anesthesia, cardiology, and interventional medicine.

3. Comprehensive Care: Next-Gen Cart-Based Patient Monitors

Rounding out our Day 1 showcase is the official launch of Yonker's New Cart-Based Patient Monitor System. Continuing our legacy of reliability and precision, this modular and scalable solution is tailored for continuous, high-fidelity vital sign tracking.

Featuring high-definition displays, intuitive user navigation, and robust connectivity options, the system ensures seamless data transmission from bedside care to central nursing stations. Whether operating in the ICU, OR, or general wards, Yonker provides the clinical clarity needed when every second counts.

Visit Us at CMEF Beijing

The excitement at CMEF 2026 is just beginning! We warmly invite all industry partners, medical experts, and friends to visit Yonker at Booth B1A32 over the coming days to experience the future of smart healthcare firsthand.

About Us

Yonker (Xuzhou Yongkang Electronic Science Technology Co., Ltd.) founded in 2005 and we are a world-renowned professional medical equipment manufacture integrating R&D, production, sales and service. Now Yonker has seven subsidiaries products in3 categories cover more than 20 series include oximeters, patient monitors, ECG, syringe pumps, blood pressure monitors, oxygen concentrator, nebulizers etc., which are exported to more than 140 countries and regions.