Gujarat Puts Fire Services On 24-Hour Alert For Diwali, Activates Emergency Helpline 101

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 7 (IANS) With firecracker-related emergencies a key concern during the Diwali festivities, all 18 fire stations in Ahmedabad have been placed on high alert, while the Gujarat Fire and Emergency Services Department has put round-the-clock response teams on standby across major cities in the state.

As part of the arrangements, a temporary emergency helpline number, 101, has been activated alongside the existing 'Dial 112' service in the municipal corporation areas of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.

The move is aimed at facilitating emergency responses during the festive period. In Ahmedabad, motorcycles equipped with mist technology and quick response vehicles have been deployed in densely populated areas such as Kalupur, Relief Road, Lal Darwaja and Bapunagar.

Personnel accompanied by water bowsers will remain on standby along SG Highway, Sindhubhavan Road and SP Ring Road. All 18 fire stations in the city have been placed on high alert.

Similar arrangements have been made in other cities. In Junagadh, 120 personnel, along with firefighting teams, will remain on standby in 12-hour shifts at six locations - Girnar Gate, Dolatpara Fire Station, Azad Chowk, Jhansi Ki Rani Chowk, Zanzarda Chokdi and Madhuram Gate.

In Bhavnagar, 118 personnel will be deployed in 12-hour shifts at 11 locations, including Ghogha Gate, Sanskar Mandal, Jawahar Maidan and Khargate, with the necessary emergency vehicles.

Jamnagar has made arrangements at nine locations, including three main fire stations at the Main Fire Station, Janta Fatak and Bedi, and four temporary stations at Samarpan Circle, DKV Circle, near Radhika School and Sadhana Colony Road in Gin City.

Additional deployment will be made at Darbargadh Circle and the firecracker market on the Rangmati riverbed. A total of 130 personnel will be on duty with emergency vehicles.

In Gandhinagar, 27 fire and emergency vehicles, including fire tenders and water bowsers, will be available round the clock at four fire stations in Sector 17, Sargasan, Bhat and Randheja.

Vadodara will have teams equipped with fire tenders and water bowsers deployed across different parts of the city, while firefighting teams and emergency vehicles at all 10 fire stations in Rajkot will remain on standby.

The department has also appealed to citizens to burst firecrackers only in open and safe spaces, keep away from inflammable materials and ensure that children are accompanied by adults while handling firecrackers.

It has urged people to follow fire safety regulations and take necessary precautions during the celebrations.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department said it was fully prepared to respond to emergencies during the festival, with personnel and equipment available round the clock to safeguard citizens and urban areas.