Love Jihad, Bangladeshi Nationals Among Issues Discussed At HM Amit Shah's Gujarat Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 7 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called for intensified action against narcotics networks in Gujarat, directing all enforcement agencies to coordinate their efforts and expand public awareness campaigns as part of the Centre's target of achieving a drug-free India by 2029.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in Ahmedabad, attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Shah stressed the need for strict action against narcotic drugs and intoxicating substances and called for a comprehensive action plan to strengthen enforcement.

He also directed officials to expand the '1933' control room and ensure intensive drives by all agencies, alongside wider campaigns to raise public awareness about drug abuse.

The meeting, held ahead of Diwali, reviewed Gujarat's law and order situation, border and coastal security, drug control, cybercrime, counter-terrorism measures and the functioning of the criminal justice system.

Senior officials of the Union Home Ministry, the state Home Department and various security agencies attended. The review covered police modernisation, economic offences, infiltration, encroachments in border areas, disaster management, forensic infrastructure, prisons and inter-state cooperation.

Shah also discussed issues concerning 'love jihad', drought conditions, farmers' problems and the situation in border districts, and offered suggestions to the state government.

Officials briefed the Home Minister on the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Gujarat, cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and enforcement of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The implementation of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), e-Sakshya application and e-summons was also reviewed.

Other issues included the Medico Legal Examination and Postmortem Reporting System (MedLEaPR), the Model Prisons Act and Model Prison Manual, mobile forensic vans, manpower requirements and the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO).

The meeting examined pending judicial matters, the Emergency Response Support System, evening courts, court recruitment and the availability of public prosecutors.

Discussions also focused on strengthening the prosecution system and speeding up investigations through greater use of technical evidence.

Cybersecurity and counter-terrorism measures featured prominently in the review, including the establishment of S4C, the '1930' cyber fraud helpline, the Central Investigation Analytical Repository, the Cyber Commando initiative, the UAPA Dedicated Cell and the proposed Model Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) structure.

Officials also reviewed regular data updates on the iMOT portal, NTDFAC and the use of the District Police Module.

The Foreigners Identification Portal, district-wise data on foreign nationals and their permitted duration of stay, citizenship-related data under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), arrangements for the extradition of fugitives and the PSARA portal were also discussed.

On border and coastal security, Shah reviewed suspicious activities along the state's borders and the implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme.

Disaster management discussions covered the establishment and capacity-building of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the utilisation of the State Disaster Management Fund and the National Disaster Mitigation Fund, and plans to prevent urban flooding in Ahmedabad.

Mangrove conservation, fire prevention services and the status of enemy properties in Gujarat were also examined.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das briefed Shah on progress made on issues raised during previous meetings with the Union Home Ministry, particularly those relating to security and border management.

Chief Minister's Principal Secretary and Principal Secretary of the Home Department, Sanjeev Kumar, presented details of the state's budgetary provisions and expenditure over the past three years.

He also outlined progress in prison administration, recruitment in the prosecution department, disaster management, Census 2027, urban flood risk mitigation, mangrove conservation, special courts and forensic science projects, besides the state's work in forensic science over the past five years.

Director General of Police (DGP) G S Malik gave a detailed account of the law and order situation, border management and the quadrilateral security grid, along with the functioning of the Sector Security Coordination Group.

He outlined measures to prevent crime and infiltration, remove encroachments and carry out demolitions along the coast.

Malik also briefed Shah on 'Operation Mule Hunt', border tourism, anti-radicalisation measures, the 112 Janrakshak service, the 1930 cyber fraud helpline and Mission Prabodh, which focuses on tackling cyber fraud.

Other measures included preventing digital arrests, counter-terrorism operations, responding to bomb threats, action under the Fisheries Act and operations against 'cyber slavery'.

The review also covered arms licences and the implementation of the Union Home Ministry's recommendations on controlling narcotics and other intoxicating substances.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and its subordinate offices, the state Home Department and other concerned departments to assess the progress of various initiatives and strengthen coordination between central and state agencies.