PM Modi Deserves Appreciation For Resolving BBMB Dispute: Himachal BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajiv Bindal on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's landmark decision on the state's long-pending electricity dues from hydropower projects managed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), describing it as a major victory for the people and the rights of the state.

Bindal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Central government deserved appreciation for their role in resolving the decades-old dispute.

He emphasised that constructive cooperation between the Centre and the state is essential for safeguarding Himachal Pradesh's interests.

Calling the verdict a historic achievement, Bindal said it was the outcome of decades of legal struggle, a decisive judicial victory secured during the BJP government led by former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, and the resolution formula presented by the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu not to claim political credit for the verdict but to inform the people of the state about the complete history of the dispute.

Bindal said the roots of the dispute go back to the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966. Himachal Pradesh had formally raised its claim to a share in the power generated by the projects before the Central government in 1969.

After efforts at various levels failed to resolve the issue, an original suit was filed in the Supreme Court in 1996, initiating a prolonged legal battle to secure the state's rights.

He said the issue remained a priority during BJP governments in Himachal Pradesh from 1998 to 2003 and from 2007 to 2012.

A breakthrough came during the second tenure of the Dhumal-led government when, on September 27, 2011, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict recognising Himachal Pradesh's legal entitlement to a 7.19 per cent share.

According to Bindal, the judgment laid a strong foundation for resolving the long-standing dispute. He stressed the fact that the BJP government led by Dhumal was in power when the Supreme Court recognised Himachal Pradesh's rights must not be overlooked.

The BJP leader said even after the Congress returned to power in 2012, the outstanding electricity dues were not finally settled.

Questioning the Congress, he asked why Himachal Pradesh could not receive its full outstanding dues for years despite the Supreme Court having determined the state's rights in 2011.

Bindal said the contributions of successive BJP governments and the support extended by the Central government could not be ignored.

He pointed out that the issue remained important during different phases, including the BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur between 2017 and 2022.

However, he acknowledged that implementing the 2011 verdict required resolving several complex issues, including the calculation of electricity dues, applicable tariffs and the capital costs of the projects.