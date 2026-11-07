Tamil Nadu CM Urges PM Modi To Halt Karnataka Mekedatu Dam Proposal

Tamil Nadu CM Urges PM Modi to Halt Mekedatu Project

Tamil Nadu (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure that no statutory or administrative clearances are granted to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project without the consent of co-basin states, expressing concern over a reported site inspection conducted by Union government officials at the proposed project site.

In a letter dated November 6, addressed to the Prime Minister, CM Vijay raised concerns over the potential impact of the proposed 67.16 TMC reservoir across the Cauvery River, stating that it could affect the water flow and monthly deliveries to Tamil Nadu as stipulated by the Supreme Court.

Concerns Over Water Rights and Farming

"I am writing this letter to bring to your immediate personal attention an issue of paramount importance, concerning the sustained water availability in the Cauvery basin of Tamil Nadu and the apprehension growing among our farming community over the recent developments, with regard to the proposed Mekedatu Dam Project of Karnataka," Vijay wrote.

"The said proposal of the Government of Karnataka to construct the Mekedatu reservoir across Cauvery with a huge capacity of 67.16 TMC, just upstream of the inter-state border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, would not only prevent the flows due to Tamil Nadu but also prejudicially affect the monthly deliveries to the inhabitants of Cauvery Basin of Tamil Nadu, as stipulated by the Hon'ble Supreme Court," he added.

Impact on Farmers and Legal Disputes

Expressing concern over reports of meetings between the Karnataka Chief Minister and officials of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change regarding clearance of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), Vijay said such developments had kept Tamil Nadu's farmers in a state of "perpetual anxiety". He also referred to reports of a team of Union government officials visiting the proposed dam site, saying farmers in Tamil Nadu viewed the development as an indication of movement on a project that could jeopardise their livelihoods.

"The anxious farmers of Tamil Nadu view the site visit as an indication of tacit movement on a project that would jeopardise their very livelihood," he said. Vijay further pointed out that farmers in the Cauvery Delta were already facing difficulties during the deficit water year 2026-27, alleging that Karnataka had failed to ensure Tamil Nadu's due share of water even on a pro-rata basis.

Referring to his earlier letter dated July 28, the Chief Minister reiterated that no statutory or administrative approval should be granted to the project unless it was demonstrably consistent with the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court's judgment.

Legal Challenges and Call for Intervention

He also highlighted the legal and legislative steps taken by Tamil Nadu, including an application filed before the National Green Tribunal on May 27, seeking to restrain the Environment Ministry from granting permissions pending resolution of inter-State issues. Further, he said the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on June 19, reiterating that no clearance should be given to Karnataka or its agencies by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Vijay also referred to a writ petition filed by Tamil Nadu in the Supreme Court on August 3, challenging the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in December 2025 for the preparation of DPRs for irrigation and multi-purpose projects in the Cauvery basin. The matter is pending before the apex court.

"It is vital that the rights of lower riparian States regarding both the quantum and regulated pattern of monthly releases remain fully protected," he said, adding that consideration of the Mekedatu DPR and unilateral technical evaluations or site inspections by central agencies at this stage were "highly inappropriate".

Seeking the Prime Minister's immediate intervention, Vijay urged the Union government to direct the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Environment Ministry to refrain from conducting site inspections, technical evaluations or granting statutory and administrative clearances to the project without the consent of lower riparian states. He also sought deferral of any further administrative or technical action arising from the reported site inspection and urged the Prime Minister to advise the Karnataka government against proceeding with the project without the consent of co-basin states.

The Mekedatu multi-purpose balancing reservoir project has been a long-standing proposal of the Karnataka government, primarily aimed at meeting Bengaluru's drinking water requirements and generating hydroelectric power. However, the project has faced opposition from downstream Tamil Nadu over concerns regarding its impact on Cauvery water availability. The two states have been at loggerheads over the sharing of Cauvery River water, with Tamil Nadu consistently opposing the proposed reservoir. (ANI)

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