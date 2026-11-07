Diwali 2026: Why Does Goddess Lakshmi Visit Homes At Midnight? Mythological Story Explained

Goddess Lakshmi walks on Earth at Midnight

Diwali is the festival of receiving the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and bring happiness and prosperity. People light diyas and perform Lakshmi Puja with all traditional rituals. There is also a tradition to perform a special Lakshmi Puja during the night of Diwali.

According to the religious scriptures, it is known that Goddess Lakshmi visits this world and walks on earth during this holy Amavasya night. Therefore, Nishita Kaal is considered to be an important time during which we can perform Lakshmi Sadhana and recite special mantras. The scriptures have mentioned this period as Mahanisha.

But what actually is Nishita Kaal? What is the importance of performing Puja during this time? Why is this period considered as a special time to get blessings from Goddess Lakshmi? Let us know what the scriptures have to say.

Significance of Nishita Kaal during Diwali Night

The time during which we perform our puja is called as Nishita Kaal. The scriptures mention that this particular time falls in the fourth prahar (quarter) during the night. This night during Diwali is commonly called as Kalaratri or Mahanisha in Sanatana tradition. This period holds an immense significance according to the scriptures and astrology. There is a strong belief that Goddess Lakshmi receives puja with great devotion during this time.

Time and Significance

Time Period: Nishita Kaal is usually from 11:30 PM to 12:30 AM midnight. It is believed that a special spiritual energy flows throughout the universe during this time.

Goddess Lakshmi walks on Earth

It is believed according to religious beliefs that Goddess Lakshmi walks on earth only during Nishita Kaal during Diwali Night. Spiritual seekers and householder's light diyas and recite special mantras during this time to greet Goddess Lakshmi.

Night of Sadhana and Siddhi

According to scriptures, this night of Mahanisha is considered to be a rare period during which one can perform worship of Mahakali and Mahasaraswati. According to Tantra Shastra beliefs, the results of any kind of Sadhana, mantra recitation or stotra during this time multiplies many folds. If you perform worship of Goddess Lakshmi during this time (Nishita Kaal) you will receive her blessings for the whole year.