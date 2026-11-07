Cannanda Launches Spanish-Language Website To Serve Spanish-Speaking Customers In The United States

MENAFN - GetNews)"Cannanda, the global leader in beta-caryophyllene (BCP)-based innovation, is pleased to announce the launch of its Spanish-language website, bringing the power of Cannanda CB2 oils directly to Spanish-speaking communities in the United States."The world's best-selling beta-caryophyllene (BCP) health solutions, Cannanda CB2 oils, are now available directly to Spanish-speaking consumers.

Toronto, ON - November 7, 2026 - Cannanda, the creator and global leader in beta-caryophyllene (BCP) health solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its Spanish-language website, which brings the power of Cannanda CB2 oils directly to Spanish-speaking communities in the United States and Canada.

This launch marks an important step in Cannanda's mission to promote natural wellness through scientific innovation, and to make its award-winning CB2 oils more accessible than ever.

What's New



Fully Spanish-language website:

Smooth shopping experience for Spanish-speaking customers

Customer service in Spanish, with a team that speaks Spanish fluently

Educational resources in Spanish about beta-caryophyllene (BCP) and CB2 oils

Direct access to the world's best-selling CB2 products, including CB2 Wellness and CB2 Softgels Support from Dr. Lee Know, an award-winning Canadian natural health expert

Why This Matters to Spanish-Speaking Consumers

Almost 45 million people in the United States speak Spanish at home, about 14% of the population, according to the US Census Bureau (2024). As interest grows in natural solutions for joint health, sleep, stress/anxiety, and overall health, so does demand for trustworthy, science-based products, and for clear information in the language families speak at home.

With this new Spanish-language site, Cannanda positions itself as the go-to brand and the Spanish-language authority on everything related to beta-caryophyllene.

What Is Beta-Caryophyllene (BCP)?



A powerful terpene found in cloves, black pepper, and rosemary

Activates the body's CB2 receptors (part of the endocannabinoid system) Supports homeostasis (the body's internal balance)

Scientific research is studying its role in:



Joint and muscle comfort

The body's natural response to inflammation

Restful sleep

Managing everyday stress Immune system support

BCP does not interact with CB1 receptors, so it is not intoxicating, and when used as recommended, there are no known adverse drug interactions, and it is considered safe for most people. As a precaution, those on a drug with a narrow therapeutic window are recommended to consult their healthcare practitioner prior to use.

Why Choose Cannanda CB2 Oil?



The world's best-selling CB2 oils

Formulated by Dr. Lee Know, an award-winning natural health expert

Used by thousands of people in Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and other countries to support:



Joint and muscle comfort



The body's natural response to inflammation



Sleep and stress management

Overall wellness and recovery Formulated based on research

Free expert support. All customers have access to Dr. Know to:



Choose the right product

Learn how to use CB2 oil properly Review possible drug interactions or contraindications

Beware of Counterfeit "CB2" Products or Products That Infringe Our Rights

Cannanda is the original inventor of CB2 oils. Any other product using the name "CB2" likely infringes Cannanda's trademarks and intellectual property.

More importantly, independent market testing has found that some imitation products may contain:



Heavy metals

Pesticide or solvent residues

Toxic additives or processing aids Mold or yeast contamination

And some contain no beta-caryophyllene at all! For your safety and your results, always choose authentic Cannanda CB2 oils.

Direct Shipping Across the United States

Spanish-speaking customers can now shop and receive their orders directly, including in the states with the country's largest Spanish-speaking communities:



California

Texas

Florida

New York

Illinois And the rest of the United States

To learn more or visit Cannanda's Spanish-language site:

About Cannanda

Cannanda exists to help you and your animal companions live a full and happy life. It does this by creating unique, award-winning natural wellness solutions with unrelenting quality, safety, and efficacy, and with unmatched customer service.