MENAFN - GetNews)Photo: All Bee Inc All Bee Inc, a Florida bee relocation company, advises property owners to leave bee colonies and wasp nests to trained professionals. Its team removes and relocates live bees and takes calls 24 hours a day across South Florida.

South Florida, United States - November 7, 2026 - All Bee Inc, a bee relocation service in Palm City, is advising residential and commercial property owners to leave bee colonies and wasp nests to trained professionals. The company removes bees from walls, attics, roofs and sheds, relocates rescued bees to natural environments and takes calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The advice draws on the company's three services: bee removal, live bee removal and wasp removal. All Bee Inc has worked across South Florida since 1998.

Key takeaways:

Bee colonies can settle in walls, attics, roofs, sheds and other parts of a property. The company removes them from each.

Live bee removal moves rescued bees to safe, natural environments where they can keep supporting the ecosystem.

The company does not commercialize the bees it rescues.

Trained staff locate and remove wasp nests to protect families, pets and property and to reduce the risk of future infestations.

Service runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across South Florida.

Where bee colonies settle

The company removes unwanted colonies from walls, attics, roofs, sheds and other parts of homes and commercial buildings. A colony inside a wall or under a roof sits out of sight. The job starts with finding it. The company's advice is to let a trained team handle colonies in these spots, with the safety of people on the property put first.

Live removal keeps bees alive

As a bee relocation service, All Bee Inc specializes in humane removal. Its team carefully relocates rescued bees to safe, natural environments where they can continue supporting the ecosystem. Because the company does not commercialize rescued bees, a colony taken from a Palm City attic goes to a new home rather than to a buyer.

Wasp nests and when to call

Wasps call for a different process. Trained staff locate the nest, remove it and work to reduce the risk of future infestations, with the goal of protecting families, pets and property.

The company recommends calling a professional in three cases. A bee colony has settled in a wall, attic, roof or shed. The owner wants bees on the property saved and relocated. Or a wasp nest sits close to family members or pets. Phone lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (772) 201-2653.

About All Bee Inc

All Bee Inc is a bee relocation service in South Florida, that has served residential and commercial properties across South Florida since 1998. Its team provides bee removal, live bee removal with relocation and wasp removal, and it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn more at allbeebeeremovalfl.