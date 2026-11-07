IXE Brings His New House Sound To Paris With A Self-Organized Club Event And A Preview Of Unreleased Music

MENAFN - GetNews)IXE during his DJ set at Chez Prince Pigalle in Paris. The Mexican independent artist and DJ brought a crowd together at Chez Prince Pigalle on October 10, combining a private birthday event with the first in-room preview of his upcoming track,“I LIKE”.

Paris, France - November 7, 2026 - Mexican music artist and DJ, IXE, marked a personal milestone with a private birthday event at Chez Prince Pigalle in Paris on October 10, bringing together music, visual atmosphere and his developing identity as an independent artist. Organized around a House-focused DJ set, the evening also offered an early glimpse into the next chapter of his music through the introduction of an unreleased track,“I LIKE.”

Held at a venue with a capacity of approximately 100 people, the event represented an opportunity for IXE to bring his project into a shared, physical setting. Beyond the personal occasion, organizing the night placed the artist in the role of curator and host, creating a space where his musical direction could be experienced directly rather than solely through digital platforms.

The visual atmosphere was defined by a restrained palette of red, black and white: red lighting cutting through a predominantly dark environment, contrasted by white clothing. The setting complemented the club-oriented character of the House set, placing the music at the center of the experience. Photographs and video footage document the night and its visual identity.

For IXE, the event brought together several dimensions of an independent artistic practice: organizing a gathering, shaping the atmosphere of a room and guiding its energy through music. His work behind the decks reflects an interest in House and darker electronic textures, with an emphasis on rhythm, mood and the relationship between sound and the dancefloor.

The evening also provided a setting for the next stage of that practice. During the set, IXE introduced“I LIKE,” an original track that remains unreleased. The audience did not initially know that the music was his own. A small number of listeners who recognized its origin made this known to others, while people continued dancing to the track. The moment allowed the song to be experienced on its own terms, before a formal release or promotional campaign.

Rather than announcing the single as an already available release, the preview offered an early indication of what is to come.“I LIKE” connects IXE's work as a producer with his activity as a DJ, placing original music directly into the environment for which it is intended. Further release details have yet to be announced.

As a Mexican artist based in Paris, IXE continues to develop an independent electronic music project shaped by House, Tech House and darker sonic influences, alongside a visual sensibility attentive to contrast, atmosphere and nocturnal settings. The October event marked another step in bringing that identity into a live context, while the preview of“I LIKE” points toward its next musical development.

A NOTE FROM THE ARTIST

“This was like a dream come true, having the opportunity of getting all this people together for such an important event is amazing, I tried my best to bring a good show with good music and I'm really glad that everyone had such a great time. Organizing the night was a way to bring people together around music and create an atmosphere that felt connected to the world I'm building. Playing House in that setting and introducing 'I LIKE' during the set made the evening feel connected to what comes next for me. I wanted the track to be heard as part of the experience, before people knew it was mine and thankfully people really liked it so that makes it even more special. This is just the beginning of this new chapter in my career.” - IXE

ABOUT IXE

IXE, also known as Ixe Pacheco, is a Mexican independent music artist and DJ based in Paris, France. His musical direction explores the intersection of House, Tech House and darker electronic textures, with an emphasis on atmosphere, rhythmic progression and sonic contrast. Through music production, DJing and visual direction, IXE continues to develop an independent artistic project connecting sound, image and the experience of the dancefloor.

PRESS & MANAGEMENT

IXE - Independent Artist

Artist: IXE (Ixe Pacheco) Based in: Paris, France Origin: Mexico

Official platforms: Spotify Apple Music Instagram