Package Central For Adobe Indesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2027

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces Package Central 2.1, a compatibility update to the company's file packaging automation solution for Adobe InDesign. The software collects InDesign documents along with their links and fonts automatically from network-based hot folders. Package Central is designed to serve unlimited users from a single app installation. The new update adds support for the upcoming InDesign 2027 and improves the open file review experience at the folder monitoring initiation stage.

Toronto, ON, Canada - November 7, 2026 - Zevrix Solutions today announces Package Central 2.1, a compatibility update to the company's document collection automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Originally developed at a request of a major United States publisher, the app automates InDesign file packaging by processing documents from watched hot folders. The software offloads file collection to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the packaging operations.

The new version makes Package Central compatible with the upcoming InDesign 2027 featured as part of Adobe Creative Cloud. The update is offered free of charge to Package Central users. In addition, the new version alerts users of any files open in InDesign before starting watching the hot folders, which helps operators avoid losing any unsaved edits.

Package Central solves the problem of centralized packaging and archiving of InDesign projects in collaborative workgroup environments. The app helps production artists, prepress operators, and designers automate their collection workflows by simply submitting files to watched hot folders that reside on a network. Package Central then automatically packages InDesign files along with their fonts and links into the destination folder specified in the workflow settings.

Package Central performs all its tasks automatically and can run completely unattended. It offers the following key features and benefits:

-Automated collection of InDesign files from hot folders.

-Customizable settings applied to individual hot folders.

-Automatic email notifications of process stages and errors.

-Define preflight and email settings for each workflow.

-Interactive tokens for variable package folder names.

-Run custom AppleScript and JavaScript scripts before and after packaging.

-On-the-fly generation of PDF and IDML files.

-Detailed processing history.

-Unlimited users can leverage a single Package Central installation.

Pricing and Availability:

Package Central can be purchased for US$149.95 from Zevrix website as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for registered users of version 2; $75 to upgrade from earlier versions. Package Central requires macOS 12-27 and Adobe InDesign CS6-2027.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit .