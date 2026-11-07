Snow Tha Product Releases New Mixtape Next Time Believe Me

MENAFN - GetNews) The Latin GRAMMY®-nominated rapper closes a standout stretch that took her from a community celebration in downtown Los Angeles to the runway at New York Fashion Week.

LOS ANGELES, United States - November 7, 2026 - Snow Tha Product releases her new mixtape, Next Time Believe Me, today. The independent Mexican-American rapper celebrated with fans at a listening party in Riverside last night, bringing the release home to Southern California after a fall that saw her walk New York Fashion Week and earn national recognition for her advocacy.

For Snow, speaking up for her community can mean calling out immigration raids in a verse or giving families a place to spend a Saturday together. In June, she brought thousands of people to Pershing Square for Fiesta en Sábado, a day of live music, tacos and a giant piñata in the heart of downtown L.A. At the celebration, the City of Los Angeles presented her with a Certificate of Recognition for her work on behalf of Latino and first-generation communities. In October, the Hispanic Public Relations Association named her its 2026 President's Award honoree.

That same confidence carried onto the runway this fall. Snow walked New York Fashion Week, with appearances for RIO and THE BLONDS. Her work with RIO landed in Vogue, and she appeared on the covers of Pride Galore and Elléments. For fans who first knew her as the rapper trading rapid-fire bars with Bizarrap, the setting was new. The woman at the center of it was unmistakably Snow.

What makes Snow a force in hip-hop is how much of herself she brings to a verse. She can switch from English to Spanish mid-thought, land a joke and turn a family barbecue into the setting for a pointed conversation about immigration, as she did in“Sábado.” Her precision earned her a Latin GRAMMY® nomination for Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 39. Her willingness to say what others might leave at the dinner table gives fans a reason to keep listening. Today, that voice is front and center on Next Time Believe Me.

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