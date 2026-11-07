Emergency Power Cuts Introduced In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids announced this on Facebook.

“Ukrenergo has issued an order to introduce emergency power cuts. Please note that the scheduled outage timetables are currently not in effect. Emergency cuts will be lifted as soon as we receive the relevant instruction from Ukrenergo,” the statement said.

DTEK urges residents of the Kyiv region who currently have electricity to reduce their power consumption as much as possible.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces had used 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles, all of which were aimed at Kyiv and the surrounding region.

According to him, in addition to Kyiv, 12 regions of Ukraine came under attack overnight.

Russians strike Kharkiv with Bandерol drones, damaging houses, trolleybuses and cars

Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized four missiles and 149 drones launched by Russian forces against Ukraine since the evening of November 6.

Overnight, Russia attacked the power transmission networks carrying electricity from nuclear power plants to Kyiv, the Kyiv region and central Ukraine.

Part of Brovary district in the Kyiv region is without electricity following a Russian attack on a DTEK energy facility overnight.