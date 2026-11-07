Malaysia Showcases Food, Culture, Unity To Deepen Ties With South Africa

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 (NNN) -- Malaysia is leveraging its rich culinary traditions and cultural heritage as instruments of cultural diplomacy to deepen international understanding and strengthen diplomatic ties, bringing together about 90 diplomats, government officials and international guests in South Africa.

The initiative was showcased through a programme themed“Flavours of Malaysia: Food, Culture and Unity”, hosted by the Malaysian High Commission in Pretoria in collaboration with the International Diplomatic Spouses Association (IDSA) at Rumah Malaysia on Friday, the High Commission said in a statement.

Malaysian High Commissioner to South Africa Datuk Yubazlan Yusof said the event highlighted shared values of unity and togetherness between Malaysia and South Africa, particularly the Malaysian concept of Muhibah and South Africa's philosophy of Ubuntu.

“Food brings us to the table, culture brings us closer, and friendship keeps us together. May the spirit of Ubuntu and Muhibah continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship between Malaysia, South Africa, and the wider diplomatic community,” he said in his welcoming remarks.

The event featured Malaysia's iconic breakfast dishes, including nasi lemak, roti canai and teh tarik. Guests also enjoyed live cooking demonstrations of roti jala, cucur udang and ais batu campur (ABC), offering them an insight into the country's diverse culinary traditions.

The showcase also highlighted Malaysia's breakfast culture, which was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2024, illustrating how food traditions reflect the country's multicultural identity.

Beyond gastronomy, guests were treated to a demonstration of Silat, Malaysia's traditional martial art, which was recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2019, highlighting its values of discipline, respect, courage, self-control and perseverance.

IDSA President Karem Ruis Livieres expressed her appreciation to Malaysia for its hospitality and the arrangements made for the event. She said the programme also provided a platform for interaction and cultural exchange among members of the diplomatic community.

Among the distinguished guests were Acting Deputy Director-General for Asia and the Middle East at South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Ambassador David Malcomson, as well as other ambassadors, high commissioners and senior diplomatic representatives.

--NNN