France Deploys 70,000 Security Personnel Ahead Of Nationwide Protests

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GENEVA, Nov 7 (NNN-Anadolu) -- France is deploying 70,000 police officers and gendarmes nationwide on Saturday as authorities prepare for a new wave of demonstrations, warning of potential violence, blockades, and property damage during unauthorised gatherings, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced the security measures at a news conference Friday, according to a statement published by the ministry on Saturday.

The ministry said many calls for demonstrations were being organised without formal leadership or union oversight, with some accompanied by calls for violence and disruption on social media.

Authorities have issued orders banning demonstrations in certain city centres, while organisers of declared protests have been asked to follow alternative routes.

The security operation includes 110 mobile force units, 25 Centaur armoured vehicles, water cannons, helicopters, and drones, according to the statement.

Police will also conduct checks on roads, railway lines and at stations to confiscate dangerous objects that could be used as weapons.

According to Le Monde, several gatherings are planned across France, including demonstrations in Paris to be organised by student and trade union groups between Place de la République and Place de la Nation.

Separately, the Yellow Vests movement plans to gather at Place de la Concorde.

The ministry said peaceful demonstrations would be protected but vowed "a firm response" against thugs and looters, who will be arrested.

Student mobilisations have spread across France in recent weeks, with demonstrators blocking schools and raising concerns over educational conditions and resources.

The protests formed part of a broader national day of action on November 5, during which the Interior Ministry recorded 575,000 participants at 193 public gatherings nationwide, including 65,000 in Paris.

--NNN-ANADOLU