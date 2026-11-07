Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Former White House Innovation Adviser Natalia Olson On Open Data

Natalia Olson discusses open data and government innovation on Tomorrow, Today.

Natalia Olson discusses modernizing government systems, open data, the sharing economy and blockchain, and what it takes to drive public-sector innovation.

- Natalia OlsonSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Natalia Olson, a global policy and innovation expert who served as an innovation adviser in the Obama administration. The episode explores modernizing government legacy systems, open data, the sharing economy and the role of technology in public service.In the conversation, Olson describes growing up across Latin America as the daughter of a Honduran American mother and a Norwegian American architect who built U.S. embassies in the region. She traces her path through urban systems engineering and economics, work for the U.S. State Department in Central Europe, graduate studies in regional planning and business, and service as vice chair of Philadelphia's zoning commission.Topics covered in the episode include:- Using technology and data to put citizens at the center of infrastructure planning- How open government data helped make the sharing economy possible- Running hackathons to help federal agencies solve problems in days instead of months- Supporting small businesses and entrepreneurship as engines of recovery- Early uses of blockchain to improve transparency in government- Why business principles can make government more efficient, even though government cannot be run exactly like a business"Innovation is driven not only by one person or two people or 10. It's driven internally," Olson said during the episode, describing how lasting change in government depends on empowering career civil servants. "You have to empower these people."The conversation also covers last-mile logistics, with Natarajan sharing lessons from his supply chain career. "The most efficient last mile in your house is the water and the gas," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today, arguing for more shared infrastructure in package delivery.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=wQFirPw3yPMAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Natalia OlsonNatalia Olson is a global policy and innovation expert who served as an innovation adviser in the Obama administration and later worked at the U.S. Small Business Administration. She has served as vice chair of Philadelphia's zoning commission, worked with the U.S. State Department in Central Europe and advised on entrepreneurship programs with the World Bank. She holds graduate degrees in regional planning and business administration.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Natalia Olson x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Former White House Innovation Adviser Natalia Olson on Open Data News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 07, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology



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