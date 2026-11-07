Delhi BJP Welcomes HC Direction To AAP For Taking Down Derogatory Videos On CM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Demanding an apology, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Harsh Malhotra on Saturday welcomed the Delhi High Court's order directing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to remove the objectionable videos targeting Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Delhi BJP President said that it has always been evident that AAP leaders have little regard for women.

"By creating such a derogatory video targeting the Chief Minister, AAP has not only insulted the Chief Minister but also disrespected all the women of Delhi," he added.

Malhotra demanded that the AAP immediately remove the shameful and objectionable video from all social media platforms and issue an unconditional apology to the Chief Minister and the women of Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi BJP had announced its decision to file a complaint with the women's commission against an "objectionable" graphic poster on liquor vends released by the AAP.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor had said that on the day of "Karwa Chauth", the AAP released a graphic poster on social media with the photo of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"This poster is a blatant insult to the women power of Delhi, and women of Delhi will never forgive them for this. The poster carries the headline - 'Har Ghar Rekha, Ghar Ghar Theka'," he added.

"The Delhi BJP believes that this poster is against the dignity of women. We will file a complaint regarding this with the Delhi Commission for Women. This act hurts the respect of women and an investigation is necessary," he said.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson said that AAP should immediately take down this poster and issue a public apology to the women of Delhi.

"Kejriwal and AAP must understand that the women of Delhi are not weak. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to this anti-women mindset in the 2027 MCD elections," he added.

Sharing details of the objectionable poster, Kapoor said that in it an image of Delhi's woman Chief Minister has been shown carrying a basket full of liquor bottles on her head, and the logo of a reputed news channel has also been placed on it.

He questioned the AAP if showing a woman Chief Minister carrying liquor bottles on her head is not an insult to every mother and sister of Delhi?

Kapoor said AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal never gave respect to women in his party and now that a woman Chief Minister has come to power, by making such a cartoon of her, AAP has disrespected "Nari Shakti".

He also attacked the AAP for pursuing politics of deceit over the excise policy.

"This is not any new scheme of 'home delivery of liquor'. This is the same failed liquor policy that was brought in by AAP during its own government, which was never even promoted. Now, using that failed policy as a weapon, they are mocking the woman Chief Minister," Kapoor said.

He said that creating a fake graphic by using the logo of a reputed channel is not only misleading but also an attack on the credibility of the media.