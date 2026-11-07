K'taka: JDS Protests Over Lack Of Basic Amenities In Pulakeshinagar Kumaraswamy Alleges Rs 250 Crore Loot

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday accused the Karnataka government of completely failing to provide adequate basic infrastructure in Bengaluru and alleged that it was managing the state's financial situation by repeatedly increasing prices of essential commodities and public transport.

Participating in a protest organised by the JDS in Pulakeshinagar Assembly constituency under the leadership of former MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy, Kumaraswamy criticised the state government over the lack of basic amenities, including drinking water and drainage facilities, and the recent increase in milk, curd and bus fares.

Expressing concern over the problems faced by residents of Pulakeshinagar, Kumaraswamy alleged that more than Rs 250 crore of taxpayers' money had been looted in the name of development works in the constituency, without providing the required basic infrastructure.

Kumaraswamy criticised the state government for increasing milk prices by Rs 10 to Rs 12 per litre, saying the hike had further burdened poor and working-class families.

He said he had no objection to increasing the price of milk to benefit farmers, but alleged that the additional amount was not reaching them. Instead, poor families with children were struggling to afford milk and curd, he said.

He also criticised the government for increasing BMTC bus fares by 45 per cent. While promising free bus travel for women, the government had simultaneously increased bus fares and pass prices, thereby placing an additional financial burden on the public, he alleged.

The Union Minister accused the state government of taking credit for the five kg of free rice provided by the Centre by projecting it as its own contribution. Had the Centre not supplied the rice, the state government would have pushed people into even greater hardship, he said.

He further alleged that the Rs 2,000 monthly assistance scheme for women was not being implemented through timely release of funds; development activities had come to a standstill and young people were not getting employment.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that the government was preventing people from organising protests to draw attention to their grievances.

Even when people attempted to raise their concerns through demonstrations, they were being told that gatherings of more than 50 to 100 people were not permitted, citing court orders. Such restrictions were effectively taking away people's right to protest, he said.

He expressed concern that people were being denied even the basic freedom to raise their voices under the present government.

Praising Akhanda Srinivasamurthy, Kumaraswamy said the former MLA treated people from all communities, including Muslims, Dalits and Christians, equally, without discrimination based on caste, and stood by them during their difficulties and celebrations.

Calling for a united struggle to bring in a government committed to the welfare of the poor and ensuring fair returns for working people, in line with the ideals of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Kumaraswamy urged people to work together towards that objective.

Meanwhile, Irfan, who had earlier served as the president of the Congress party's minority wing, quit the Congress and joined the JDS during the programme.

Greater Bengaluru JDS president H.M. Ramesh Gowda also spoke at the event.