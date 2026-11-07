Nitin Nabin's Remarks On Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Trigger Political Slugfest BJP, Oppn Trade Charges

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Political leaders from the BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party and other parties on Saturday exchanged sharp reactions to remarks made by BJP National President Nitin Nabin during an exclusive interview with IANS, in which he targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over family-centric politics, alleged attempts to create unrest and their political approach.

Backing Nabin, BJP spokesperson RP Singh said the party president is absolutely right in describing Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav as leaders whose concerns were limited to their respective families. He alleged that neither leader thought beyond family interests.

West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy also endorsed Nabin's remarks, shifting the focus to development and governance in the state.

Criticising successive Communist and Trinamool Congress governments, Roy alleged that little had been done over the past 50 years to generate employment or establish adequate industrial and infrastructure facilities. He said the Centre is now working with a welfare-oriented approach.

However, Congress MP Balwant Wankhade rejected Nabin's criticism of Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family. Speaking in Amravati, Maharashtra, Wankhade said the family had always prioritised the country over personal interests.

Citing former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, he said they had sacrificed their lives for the nation and maintained that Rahul Gandhi is continuing to fight for the country's interests.

Samajwadi Party MP Ramashankar Rajbhar also hit back at Nabin over his remarks concerning Sanatan and the politics surrounding the 'topi'. He alleged that the BJP was unsettled by Akhilesh Yadav's PDA (Pichde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) politics, religious practices and the temple being constructed in Etawah.

Meanwhile, SBSP MLA Bedi Ram welcomed Nabin's observations, particularly on development, and thanked him for highlighting infrastructure expansion. Pointing to road construction, expressways, connectivity and rural roads, he said good infrastructure was essential for a state's and country's progress.

Nabin's remarks also targeted the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation over its foreign funding, accused Rahul Gandhi of being used as a 'foreign toolkit' to create unrest, and questioned the Congress leader's approach towards democratic institutions and parliamentary traditions.