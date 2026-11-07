Iran's IRGC Says Established Underground Missile, Drone Production Facilities

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 7 (IANS) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that its aerospace division has established underground missile and drone production facilities and is continuously increasing the range of its missiles.

"We managed to rapidly relocated the production of missiles and drones from the surface to underground (facilities)," IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said at a press conference in Tehran.

"We are constantly enhancing the range of our missiles, and we will not stop in this regard," Mohebbi said, adding all tangible and intangible assets of a "hostile country" are within Iran's reach, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He warned that if the enemy renews strikes, Iran will unveil its military surprises, saying, "We are prepared without any geographical limitation to defend the country's existence, identity, and territorial integrity."

His remarks come amid heightened US threats of military action against Iran, and as the US Army reportedly carried out "minor" attacks targeting Iran's southern Qeshm Island early Saturday.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported earlier in the day that two missiles hit Qeshm Island, without providing details of the damage.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that US forces launched new strikes targeting Iran's air defence systems, describing the military action as "minor."

This was the second strike reportedly carried out by the United States against the Iranian island this week. The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported Tuesday that the United States attacked the island on Monday.

Trump also said that Washington was talking to Iran, as his administration imposed sanctions on eight Canadian businesses accused of helping Tehran move money through cryptocurrency networks.

“We're talking to Iran. We have been,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House.

The president portrayed the military situation as favourable to the United States and said the Strait of Hormuz was opening.

“We've beaten Iran. We are doing very well with Iran,” he said.

Asked for his message to Iran, Trump combined his claim of military success with an indication that diplomatic contacts were continuing.

–IANS

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