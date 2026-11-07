Bengaluru Deepavali Rush: Struggle When Thousands Leave Their Workplace To Return To Their Hometowns

Bengaluru has many followers but at the same time many opponents. Regardless, we learn new things and life lessons from this city knowingly or unknowingly. However, due to constant traffic jams and high cost of living, our lives are slowly taken away. This story is about so many people who cannot leave Bengaluru and struggle to survive in the city. It is a very bitter story.

Bengaluru: Where your career began!

This is where the dreams of lakhs of youths took flight. Although it is hard to survive day-to-day in this metro where you have great jobs, careers, salary and a modern lifestyle, going back to your hometown during festivals is an epic adventure. 'It's difficult to live in Bengaluru but even harder to leave!' is definitely true during Deepavali.

Traffic during festival season is a nightmare!

As soon as the long Deepavali holidays are announced, queues of vehicles start to form at the main exit points of the city such as Majestic, Satellite Bus Stand, Goraguntepalya, KR Puram and Nice Road. Having to sit in traffic for hours, paying double the price for private buses and waiting for ages for buses makes this a nightmare for all commuters.

The smell of the soil in your hometown is better than any traffic!

Despite the traffic and annoying waits for buses, nothing can stop you from wanting to get home. As techies and employees spend their week working on their laptops, meeting deadlines and living a robotic lifestyle, the only thing they can see is their hometown house. The rows of clay lamps lighting up the courtyard, the smell of traditional food and laughing with childhood friends takes away all the struggles.

A special connection with your hometown!

Bengaluru is a city that has provided shelter to everyone. The weather and career opportunities will definitely make you fall in love with this city. However, during festivals the smell of the soil in your hometown and wanting to be in your mother's lap will always win. Taking a break from the busy city for a few days in the peaceful environment of your village will give your mind and soul a new lease of life.

Wishing everyone a Happy Deepavali!

Going home for Deepavali is an emotional experience for every Kannadiga. Despite the circus that is getting through the traffic and stepping through the door of your hometown, the peace you feel inside cannot be matched with any luxuries in the world.