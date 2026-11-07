Miss Universe India Controversy: Anushri Satavlekar Alleges Pageant Was Planned, Nikhil Anand Responds
Nikhil Anand, National Director of Miss India Universe and chairman of the Glam Anand Group, has reportedly sought clarification from Satavlekar over the allegations, NewsX Live reported.Also Read | Hanuman Ansh movie on which OTT streaming platform: Release date and more Why did Anushri Satavlekar relinquish her Miss Universe India title?
Satavlekar had earlier announced that she was relinquishing her Miss Universe India 2026 second runner-up position. In her public statement, she said the organisation's internal practices and conduct conflicted with her personal ethics, morals and values.
Her subsequent allegations about the crown being sold and the pageant being planned have brought attention to the controversy surrounding the competition.Also Read | Why Kamal Haasan dropped Sandiyar for Virumaandi in 2003 Nikhil Anand seeks clarification over allegations
Nikhil Anand has reportedly asked Satavlekar to clarify the allegations, according to NewsX Live.
Anand is the National Director of Miss India Universe and chairman of the Glam Anand Group. The supplied report does not provide further details of his response or the clarification sought from Satavlekar.Also Read | 'Scene' review: Jithu Madhavan expertly melds procedural thriller and comedy
The allegations have placed the pageant's selection process and organisational practices under scrutiny. However, the claims remain allegations and have not been independently established in the information available.
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