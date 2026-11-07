Miss Universe India Controversy: Anushri Satavlekar Alleges Pageant Was Planned, Nikhil Anand Responds

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Miss Universe India 2026 pageant has come under scrutiny after Anushri Satavlekar, who finished as the second runner-up, relinquished her position and made allegations about the organisation's internal practices. Satavlekar alleged that the crown was sold and that the outcome had been planned, according to a report by NewsX Live.

Nikhil Anand, National Director of Miss India Universe and chairman of the Glam Anand Group, has reportedly sought clarification from Satavlekar over the allegations, NewsX Live reported.

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Satavlekar had earlier announced that she was relinquishing her Miss Universe India 2026 second runner-up position. In her public statement, she said the organisation's internal practices and conduct conflicted with her personal ethics, morals and values.

Her subsequent allegations about the crown being sold and the pageant being planned have brought attention to the controversy surrounding the competition.

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Nikhil Anand has reportedly asked Satavlekar to clarify the allegations, according to NewsX Live.

Anand is the National Director of Miss India Universe and chairman of the Glam Anand Group. The supplied report does not provide further details of his response or the clarification sought from Satavlekar.

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The allegations have placed the pageant's selection process and organisational practices under scrutiny. However, the claims remain allegations and have not been independently established in the information available.