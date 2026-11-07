Mitchell Santner Praises Bowlers For Testing India In Low-Scoring Wellington ODI

MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 7 (IANS) New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner heaped praise on his bowlers for putting India under pressure in what looked like a meagre chase of 135 in the second ODI at Hnry Stadium here on Saturday.

India were tested well and were at 113/7 when rain arrived to put an end to the contest as the visitors won by only four runs (DLS method) in the end. The New Zealand speedsters made regular strikes as they made the most of the seam-friendly conditions on offer at the venue.

Speaking after the close loss, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner praised his bowlers for making the most of the contest. "It was a tricky wicket. There's no hiding it. I think they bowled really well, especially at the top, challenged us, and obviously, wickets at the start are never ideal. But I think we were still probably a little bit under at the halfway stage, knowing that there was still a little bit in it, which was nice. And the boys bowled really well.

Jacob Duffy set the tone with the ball as he removed in-form Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli for cheap scores at the start of the chase. Kyle Jamieson followed as he took 3-35, while Duffy later got Naman Dhir as well. Matthew Fisher, stepping in for the concussed Blair Tickner, also took a wicket to keep the Men in Blue under pressure.

"Like we said at Eden Park, it would have been easy for us to just go out there and expect things to happen. But we bowled really well. We started well, and I guess the only way to get into that target was to take wickets at the top. We managed to do that, and then I think the guys coming back in, spell after spell, managed to get the breakthroughs throughout, which is key in ODI cricket," Santner said on his team's bowling.

He also opened up on why he did not turn out to bowl in the chase. "I warmed up for a little bit, but I think we got up. I think I got pulled, so I just said, "Yeah, you guys look like you're doing all right." It was one of those wickets where the seamers looked pretty challenging on. I know Axar bowled quite nicely, but the Indian quicks were in and around it as well, and they all bowled pretty well," Santner said.