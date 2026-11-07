While World Leaders Talk, Young People On The Mekong Are Taking Action - And Bringing Their Community With Them

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A youth-led investigation into catfish covered in abnormal bumps, captured in the new documentary Bumpy Catfish, has led to public forums, trained citizen scientists and a river-monitoring network across 14 schools in northern Thailand, as the climate talks in Antalya are criticized for being all talk and no action.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND / LONDON, Nov. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As world leaders gather in Antalya, Türkiye, for COP31 (November 9–20), young people on the banks of the Mekong are showing what climate action looks like on the ground. When fishermen began catching catfish with abnormal bumps,, a youth-led and women-led group supported bythrough its

Their documentary, Bumpy Catfish, released this week, follows the young filmmakers as they document the river, the families who fish and farm along it, and the changes they are seeing firsthand.

Filming began on May 21, 2026. Produced by community networks and the HUG Mekong Youth Network, the short documentary records a real environmental issue along the Mekong River, where catfish and other fish species were found with abnormal bumps on their bodies, fins, tails and whiskers.

“Bumpy catfish are not just about one fish. They are a warning sign that encourages us to ask questions about the health of the Mekong River and the impacts on the people who depend on it every day.” Young activist from Hug the Mekong, Global Fund for Children partner

The story began during the flood season, when a fisherman in Chiang Khan District, Loei Province, caught a catfish with unusual symptoms and submitted it for examination at Naresuan University. Less than a week later, fishermen in Had Kham Village, Nong Khai Province, caught another fish of the same species showing similar abnormalities. This prompted the association and youth network to investigate further and collect samples for scientific testing.

What they found

Through interviews with local fishermen in Sangkhom District and Had Kham Village, Nong Khai Province, the youth group learned that abnormal fish had been observed since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them with bumps on their fins, tails and whiskers.

Laboratory examinations revealed that the bumps were caused by parasitic cysts and infections, which may indicate environmental stress affecting fish in the Mekong River.

The discovery is significant because it raises concerns about the health of the Mekong ecosystem, food safety, water quality and the well-being of communities that depend on the river.

“As young people, we may not be able to solve every problem ourselves, but we can start by observing, asking questions, collecting data, and raising our voices to protect the river we call home.” Young activist from Hug the Mekong, Global Fund for Children partner

From discovery to action

Once the fish samples had been analyzed and the results were available, the association shared the findings with the public and the media, to raise awareness among Mekong River communities and encourage greater environmental monitoring and public vigilance. News footage shown in the film relates to this discovery.

Following publication of the findings, civil society groups, riverbank communities and the public raised concerns about water quality, food safety and the potential long-term impacts on human health.

The discovery led to a series of discussions and information-sharing forums involving government agencies, researchers, civil society organizations, fishermen, young people and local communities.

The team also organized community feedback sessions to present the results, and trained local residents to collect environmental samples, helping to establish a network of citizen scientists able to monitor environmental changes in their own communities.

Citizen scientists on the river

Today, the association and youth network continue to monitor environmental conditions along the Mekong River closely. One of the project's key achievements has been the establishment of a Mekong citizen science network across 14 secondary schools in Nong Khai Province, involving students, teachers, fishermen and local residents who actively monitor and document conditions along the river.

Students regularly collect fish samples and environmental data during both the dry and wet seasons, while local fishermen continue to report environmental abnormalities and changes they observe in the river.

“Environmental monitoring is not only the responsibility of scientists. It is a shared responsibility of everyone who lives alongside and depends upon natural resources.” Young activist from Hug the Mekong, Global Fund for Children partner

Why funding young people directly matters

The Spark Fund plays a vital role in empowering young people to transform their concerns about environmental issues and the climate crisis into meaningful action. Its support enables them to conduct field research, collect scientific data, work alongside local communities, produce documentaries and communicate important environmental issues to wider audiences.

“Spark Fund gave us more than funding. It gave young people the opportunity to turn concern into action and to prove that local communities can play a meaningful role in addressing environmental and climate challenges.” Young activist from Hug the Mekong, Global Fund for Children partner

The youth group believes that world leaders should invest more resources directly in local youth-led initiatives. Young people living in affected communities often have the deepest understanding of local environmental challenges and, when provided with the right resources and opportunities, they can develop innovative, community-driven solutions that create real impact.

Global Fund for Children believes“young people, especially those most affected by climate change, need a say in creating solutions.” Its Spark Fund gives youth-led groups in Thailand and Vietnam grants of $5,000 to $15,000, alongside training and leadership opportunities, and is exploring expansion to Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Other Spark Fund partners in Thailand include Dot to Dot in Rayong Province, Free Indigenous People, Friends of the Homeless in northeastern Thailand, the Global Youth Biodiversity Network Thailand Chapter and the Youth Rights and Community Group in Chiang Rai.

Last year, at COP30 in Belém, Global Fund for Children published Weaving Climate Solutions, co-created with 43 Brazilian youth collectives, which called on funders to put money and decision-making power directly in the hands of young people on the front lines. The Mekong film shows what that looks like in practice: young people telling their own story, on their own terms, about the place they call home.

About Hug the Mekong ASEAN Youths: a youth-led and women-led organization working on the challenges facing Mekong River communities, including environmental protection, climate adaptation and community resilience.

About the Spark Fund: Global Fund for Children's Spark Fund supports youth-led climate justice initiatives in Southeast Asia, working with young leaders in Thailand and Vietnam. It grew out of a commitment GFC made at the Clinton Global Initiative 2022 Meeting, and offers grants of $5,000 to $15,000, alongside professional development and leadership opportunities. Funding partners include the Avery Dennison Foundation, Lien AID, Porticus and RS Group. More on the Spark Fund

About Global Fund for Children: Global Fund for Children works in collaboration with community-based organizations to ensure children and young people have access to a dignified life, free from violence and with their rights fully guaranteed - including the right to participation and active citizenship.

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Bumpy Catfish title page Young filmakers from Bumpy Catfish doc

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