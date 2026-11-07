Gujarat Govt Makes Portal Registration Mandatory For Atal Swantah Sukhay Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 7 (IANS) The Gujarat government has made online registration compulsory for all projects and nominations under the 'Atal Swantah Sukhay Yojana', setting November 15 as the deadline for government officers and employees to submit their entries for the current year.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has directed Secretaries of all state government departments to ensure that eligible projects are registered and nominated through the scheme's official portal,, by November 15, 2026.

Those who have already submitted their projects through offline registration will also have to complete the process online.

Launched on February 17 last year, during the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the scheme seeks to encourage creativity, innovation and public-oriented initiatives among government officers and employees.

It was subsequently expanded and revised on April 23 this year. The scheme aims to promote innovative projects that improve government functioning, deliver better results within shorter timeframes and enhance citizens' quality of life.

Officers and employees from Class 1 to Class 4 across various state government departments, heads of departments, and staff of boards and corporations are eligible to participate.

Projects can be submitted individually or in groups at the village, taluka, district, state and Secretariat levels. Boards and corporations can also undertake projects aligned with their respective functions.

As per the scheme's provisions, only projects completed by August 31 of each year will be considered for awards.

The GAD has asked all departments to publicise the scheme widely, provide necessary guidance to eligible employees and encourage maximum participation.

The online registration requirement is intended to ensure that all project submissions and nominations are completed through a common portal.

Through the initiative, the state government seeks to encourage its workforce to develop innovative solutions to administrative challenges and undertake projects aimed at improving public services.